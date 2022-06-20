Johnny Depp as Cap. Jack Sparrow was projected at Disney sparking all sorts of theories

Fans believe the projection was hinting Johnny Depp’s return to the ‘Pirates of Caribbean ‘franchise.

This past weekend was a bit busy with the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp story. On the one hand, the full interview the actress gave to Savannah Guthrie was finally released although the ratings weren’t the ones expected. On the other hand, fans at Disneyland Paris were surprised to see the image of the beloved character, Jack Sparrow, projected at the iconic castle.

The videos rapidly spread through the Internet sparking all sorts of theories and controversies. Mainly what fans got from this sudden appearance was that the company and the actor had made amends after some rough years in which the company cut all ties with Depp due to the accusations against him. Not only that, many Netizens are certain that the projection was just a hint that the actor will be returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after all. But is he?

CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW SHINING ON THE DISNEYLAND PARIS CASTLE 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/PIJvv8oFAU — Elisa (@deppressead) June 18, 2022

It’s no secret that fans have been quite vocal about them wanting Depp back as Jack Sparrow. Some even have signed petitions to Disney to reinsert him and apologize especially after the verdict on the trial was announced. Yet, it’s also true that during the trial, Depp declared that he would never play Jack Sparrow not even for “300 million dollars and a million alpacas.” However, there’s a viral rumor, allegedly coming from an inside source of the company who spoke to People Magazine, that claims that Disney is willing to offer the actor 301 million dollars (nothing has been said about the alpacas, though).

Of course, this is just a rumor that neither the company nor Johnny Depp’s team has been confirmed or denied. At the moment, Depp has been enjoying this new chapter of his life performing and touring next to Jeff Beck in the UK and has even announced a new music project. What is true, is that the “revindication” he’s had after the trial will likely bring him tons of offers in the industry whether it’s Disney or another studio.

As to why Disneyland Paris decided to show the image, is still uncertain. Although we must not forget that even when Disney cut ties with Depp, they still own the image and rights to the character, so they can project, sell, and reproduce anything with Depp’s face as Captain Jack Sparrow or even the Mad Hatter, for that matter. But, who knows, maybe this was just a gesture of peace that could lead to a possible collaboration in the future. Time will tell.





