Johnny Depp and Kate Moss’ incident in a hotel room was revived for the trial, this is what happened

During her testimony, Amber Heard mentioned an incident at a hotel room involving Johnny Depp and Kate Moss. This is what happened.

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss’ relationship was the one everyone talked about during the 90′s, especially because it was the top supermodel of the moment dating the most coveted actor at the time. According to people close to the celebrities, the couple met at Café Tabac in New York, where the actor (30 at that time) had a crush on the 19-year-old supermodel.

The celebrities became inseparable and liked to be photographed by the press that followed them everywhere, mainly because they both reflected the “grunge” style of the decade and showed their love for each other in every event they attended.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You might find interesting: Kate Moss will testify in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial this Wednesday

The courtship lasted four years, but one of the moments that marked it was the argument they had in a hotel, which ended with a destroyed room and Johnny’s arrest.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

On September 13, 1994, Kate and Johnny locked themselves in the presidential suite of The Mark Hotel in Manhattan, New York. Later that same night, the lead singer of The Who, Roge Daltrey called the front desk to complain about the noise Johnny and Kate were making.

“On a scale of 1 to 10, I give Johnny Depp and Kate Moss a one for their ability to trash rooms. It took them a long time to do it. The Who would have done the same thing in just sixty seconds,” Daltrey told the press about the incident.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The day after the fight, a photo of Depp handcuffed and escorted by police went around the world. The police report recorded a $10,000 damage repair fee and far from the actor being singled out for his attitude, he positioned himself as “Hollywood’s rebellious kid” and people even said he looked handsome in handcuffs.

After this event, the couple was still together for three years, until they broke up in 1997.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

Podría interesarte