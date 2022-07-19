ADVERTISING

Johnny Depp was seen with a mysterious woman in Italy. Is she his new girlfriend?

By:
Anna Brenda Sánchez
 - July 19, 2022

Johnny Depp was seen with a mysterious woman in Italy. Is she his new girlfriend?

Anna Brenda Sánchez
After the long trial he faced against his ex-wife, it seems the actor is moving on with his life.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard faced a long trial in recent months for defamation, in which the actor won after weeks of testimony, evidence, and damages.

After the jury ruled in favor of Johnny Depp, the actor decided to continue with his personal and professional life with various projects that were affected by the altercations he had with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp is not only ready to return to acting, but after the trial is over, he also bet on resuming his career in his other passion: music.

Even during the days when the trial against Amber Heard was still going on, the actor made a surprise appearance at the concerts of his friend, the musician, Jeff Beck, with whom he recently released his album titled 18.

Does Johnny Depp have a new girlfriend?

In addition to the progress he has made in his professional life, the actor has recently surprised his fans with a full makeover. Not only that, he was seen with a mysterious woman in Italy, which has people wondering if she’s his new girlfriend.

After the most curious people linked Johnny Depp sentimentally with his lawyer Camille Vasquez, who immediately denied it, the actor was photographed by the paparazzi lens with a red-haired woman with whom he was seen very close while in Italy for his musical tour.

Who is the alleged new girlfriend of Johnny Depp?

According to the Daily Mail, the woman in question could be part of the singer’s staff, so everything remains a photo rumor like many Hollywood rumors.

The case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard remains one of the most controversial, despite the jury’s decision. The actors are still being pursued to find out what is their life after the trial.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva.

