Johnny Depp’s former partner, Ellen Barkin, will take the stand against him

Actress Ellen Barkin and Johnny Depp dated in the nineties. She also testified on Amber Heard’s behalf back in the 2020 libel.

For the past weeks, everybody has been on the edge of their seats watching the internet streams of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial. Heard’s legal team went directly to her to tell her side of the story, and after an entire week break, and once she’s done with the direct examination, her witnesses will be called on the stand.

As reported by People Magazine, next week Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez will take the stand and comment on the ‘stairs incident’ Heard described (where she mentioned Kate Moss) and what she saw during the relationship between her sister and Johnny Depp. Another expected witness is the actress, and Depp’s former ‘partner’ Ellen Barkin, who is expected to testify on Amber Heard’s behalf.

The 68-year-old actress shared credits with Johnny Depp in the acclaimed movie Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. What started as a co-star friendship evolved into a more intimate relationship in the late nineties. The relationship lasted for only a couple of months, however, Barking has already testified against the actor in the London 2020 libel. She claimed that Depp was verbally abusive during their short relationship, and accused the actor of throwing a bottle of wine across a hotel room while they were dating.

On his part, Depp declared back in 2020, that these allegations were false and that he didn’t have an “anger-management problem” as Barkin suggested. He also claimed that the actress had a “grudge” against him since the time they called it off, because “she wanted a proper relationship with me, and I did not want that. I didn’t feel the same about her as she did me, and I suppose, from that moment on, she became very, very angry; since then, I have not spoken to Ms. Barkin.”

It’s still unknown who else of Heard’s witnesses, besides her sister and Ellen Barkin, will take the stand in the following two weeks; it’s been confirmed that James Franco and Elon Musk are not testifying. It’s been reported that Johnny Depp will be direct examined by Heard’s legal team, so he will be taking the stand once again.

The case will resume next Monday, but the trial is expected to end on Friday, May 27, when both parties will give their closing arguments. Then it will be the jury’s turn to make a decision; it can take hours or even days to know their verdict.

