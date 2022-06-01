“The jury gave me my life back”, Johnny Depp after a favorable verdict in his trail against Amber Heard

The actor said that his only goal with this case was to bring the truth to light.

Minutes after the jury found out that Johnny Depp was indeed defamed by Amber Heard in an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post and for which the actress will have to pay the actor 15 million dollars, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor went to his Instagram account to publish a statement about the result.

In a letter, signed by Johnny Depp himself, the actor recalled how his life and career changed six years ago when the accusations were first made.

“False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content […] had a seismic impact on my life and my career”, the actor wrote.

The letter goes on to say that all he wanted to achieve once he decided to pursue the case was to reveal the truth and he hopes that it has an impact of those who found themselves in the same situation.

“I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up”.

“The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun”, the actor continues and closes with a latin phrase that translates to “Thruth never perishes”.

The jury in the Virginia court determined that Amber Heard is to pay 15 million dollars to repair the defamation accusations she made in the article she wrote for the Washington Post, opposed to the 100 million dollars Depp first asked for damaging his image and career.

