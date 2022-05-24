Johnny Depp won’t be taking the stand to be questioned by Amber’s team

According to a source close to Amber Heard’s team, calling Johnny Depp back “would be as relevant to us as a bicycle to a fish.”

It’s the last week of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s public trial, and parties have limited time to present their last evidence and bring to the stand their last witnesses. Last week, it was announced that Amber Heard’s team wanted Johnny Depp to take the stand and submit to a direct examination on their part. However, by the end of today’s session, it was announced that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor won’t be summoned to the stand by the defense team.

The leader of Amber Heard’s legal team, Elaine Bredehoft, announced this Monday that the team had decided to cut some of their witnesses taking into account the little time they had left. According to Deadline, a source close to Heard’s team declared that “calling Depp back to the stand would be as relevant to us as a bicycle to a fish. Everything Depp has testified up to this point has been irrelevant to their heart of this case, and there’s no reason to believe it would be any different now.”

However, although the actor won’t be questioned by Heard’s team, it’s still likely that he will be taking the stand once again on Wednesday if they have time. Depp’s team released a list of ‘rebuttal’ witnesses they want to question on the stand.

The list includes high-profile personalities in the case like Depp’s former girlfriend Kate Moss, Warner’s executive Walter Hamada, Whitney Heard’s former boss and close friend Jennifer Howell, Depp’s hand doctor Dr. David A. Kulber, and forensic psychologist (and one who left a great impression on the public opinion) Dr. Shannn Curry. Johnny Depp is listed at the end of the rebuttal witnesses list appointed for May 25th. Some of these witnesses will be testifying through video links, deposition videos, or live.

It’s clear, taking into account the order the witnesses will be presented (Dr. Curry and Depp are listed to close the witness presentation), that Depp’s team wants the jury to be left before closing statements with what they consider their most valuable declarations that of the psychology professional and Depp himself.

