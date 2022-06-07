Johnny Depp debuts on TikTok with a thank you note to all his fans

The actor sent a thank you message to his fans who supported him during the trial against Amber Heard and which he came out as winner.

After the Virginia court ruled that Amber Heard must pay $10.35 million dollars to Johnny Depp for defaming him in the article he wrote for the Washington Post, it seems that the actor has sought to recover his career.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star stated during the trial, which came to an end last week, that the jury “gave me my life back”, and that Depp lost several of the projects in which he was involved, due to the accusations of domestic violence made by his ex-wife.

Now, the American actor surprised his fans by releasing his official TikTok account, in which he posted a video that includes a compilation of images in which you can see his followers supporting him during the legal process he faced last month and the gig he had in London with Jeff Beck.

@johnnydepp To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD ♬ Stranger - Love Joys

“To all my most precious, loyal and unwavering followers. We have been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same path together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together,” he wrote.

Depp added, “You are, as always, my employers and, once again, I have no way to say thank you, other than to say thank you. So thank you. My love and respect,” he concluded.

The clip has already accumulated more than 1.8 million “likes”, and thousands of comments in which people’s support can be noticed.

“Because of you, I was on trial for the first time in my life, and much more. Welcome aboard, Captain,” wrote one user in reference to Jack Sparrow’s character in Pirates of the Caribbean.





