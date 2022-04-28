Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis: A fairy tale that ended after 14 years together

Johnny Depp’s longest and most stable relationship was with Vanessa Paradis, who has defended him against Amber Heard’s accusations.

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard seems to have no end; however, the authorities are collecting more and more evidence to give the final verdict and make known what will be the future of one of the most controversial couples in Hollywood.

The evidence has left fans of the couple, as well as their friends, family, and ex-partners, cold, as it reveals some pretty damaging behavior. For example, in one of the audios shared by the defense of the actress, Depp asks Amber to hurt him. In another one, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor tells her that he can’t take it anymore and asks her to break up. There is also evidence pointing to Amber’s violence towards the actor, so opinions on who is ‘the guilty one’ are still divided, but there is a trend of support for the actor.

One of the most striking things is that some of Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriends like Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis have come to his defense with messages of support saying that nothing of what Amber says is true since they assure that in their relationship nothing similar ever happened.

In a handwritten letter published by TMZ, Paradis, who has two children with Depp, stated that the actor is “sensitive, loving and loved.”

The statements made by Vanessa Paradis are perhaps some of the strongest evidence in favor of the actor since the French singer was in a relationship with Depp for 14 years and had two children, Lily-Rose Melody Depp and Jack Depp.

Unfortunately, after this time, their ‘fairy tale’ ended amicably, and both went their separate ways, but how did they meet, and why, after so long together, did they break up?

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’s love story

Depp met Paradis in June 1998 in the lounge of the Hotel Costes in Paris while shooting the movie The Ninth Gate by Roman Polanski. They fell immediately and began a relationship that lasted 14 years; that is, until 2012.

During that time they had two children: Lily-Rose Melody Depp and Jack Depp. They never got married, but on several occasions, they declared that they were not interested in doing so and that their relationship worked as it was.

When they broke up in 2012 (there were even rumors of infidelity with Amber Heard), Johnny Depp stated that the reason for their separation was the time he spent working away from home, as it did not help the couple’s stability.

After the breakup, they shared custody of their children, who now split their lives between Los Angeles and their native Paris.

The couple’s love for music

Before being a successful Hollywood actor, Johnny Depp was devoted to music, and even had a band. So the love that the singer Vanessa Paradis had for this art managed to connect the couple.

In fact, on several occasions, they collaborated musically speaking, since the actor directed the video clip of the French artist titled “L’incendie” in 2008.

Johnny Depp also appears in the music video “Il y A” from the French artist’s hits compilation album. The video was filmed in their own home with their children Lily-Rose Melody Depp and Jack Depp.

The couple also wrote two songs together: “St Germain” and “Bliss,” from Paradis’ album Bliss.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

