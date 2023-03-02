Not Madeleine McCann; Julia Thinks She Might Be This Other Missing Girl

Livia Schepp disappeared along with her twin sister in 2011, and their whereabouts are still unknown. The girls would currently be 19 years old.

Julia Faustyna Waldelt, a young Polish woman, said recently there was a high probability that she was Madeleine McCann, a girl who disappeared in Portugal in 2007. She asked for help to contact Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry, and to take a DNA test. However, Scotland Yard said it was very unlikely that she was the same girl.

Soon after Julia Faustyna’s story went viral and made headlines around the world, the Polish woman now thinks she could be another missing girl: Livia Schepp, who disappeared in 2011 along with her twin sister Alessia. This hypothesis arose after several users pointed out the supposed resemblance to Livia.

Fia Johansson, a private investigator and psychic, says that Julia is open to the possibility that she may be Livia. Just as happened with Madeleine McCann’s parents, Julia could contact Livia Schepp’s family and undergo the corresponding DNA tests. “Julia is very open to the idea that she may be Livia Schepp,” Johansson told The Sun. “And we are investigating this possibility.”

On the other hand, Julia Faustyna Waldelt’s family claims that the young woman is, indeed, part of their family and says they are “devastated” by the attention their daughter has garnered around the world. And although a DNA test from the Wandelt family would help clarify the situation, Fia Johansson says she finds it “suspicious” that they are refusing.

Who Is Livia Schepp?

On January 30, 2011, Livia Schepp and her six-year-old twin sister Alessia disappeared in Saint-Sulpice in the city of Laussane, Switzerland. The girls’ father, Matthias Schepp, picked them up from their mother’s house and never returned them.

Matthias’ body was later found in Italy, where authorities declared his death a suicide. The twins have not been found; they would currently be 19 years old. However, there are elements of the case that lead to the belief that they are dead. The likelihood that the twins were murdered is very high, so it is also unlikely that Livia and Julia are the same people.

Why Does the Police Rule Out That Julia Could Be Madeleine?

Based on the investigation that was carried out after the disappearance, Scotland Yard agents are convinced that Madeleine McCann died shortly after she went missing. That is one of the reasons why the authorities rule out that Julia Faustyna Wandelt has anything to do with Madeleine.

There are also tests conducted through artificial intelligence, which yield a result of an adult Madeleine McCann who looks very different from the young Polish woman. In addition to this factor, investigator Francisco Marco also stated that he conducted biometric tests and concluded that “there is no resemblance to Madeleine’s features.”

It is still unknown whether Kate and Gerry McCann, Madeleine’s parents, will take the DNA tests to find out if there is any relationship with Julia Wandelt. However, they’ve been advised not to since it seems increasingly unlikely that this is the case.





