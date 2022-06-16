A juror in the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp trial claims her testimony “didn’t add up”

“The majority of the jury felt [Amber Heard] was more the aggressor,” the juror said to Good Morning America.

During the “press tour” Amber Heard and her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft have been doing after the trial’s verdict, they have kept the narrative that the jury was influenced by social media to reach their decision. Now, one of the male jurors, who has to keep his identity anonymous for one year as mandated by the judge, has spoken out to refute this narrative, claiming that none of the jurors had access to social media during the seven-weeks trial (including a week-break).

To that, he said: “We followed the evidence. We didn’t take into account anything outside. We only looked at the evidence.” And as it turns out, it seems that despite the witnesses and testimonies on her side, they didn’t think she had “enough or any evidence that supported what she was saying.”

Not only that, he discussed some of the points that made them reach said verdict claiming that Amber Heard’s story “didn’t come across as believable.” The juror explained that on deliberation all agreed that both had been toxic and abusive to each other, but that, for them, Amber appeared to be “more the aggressor” in the relationship.

In this statement published by Good Morning America, the juror also said that one of the things that took away her credibility had been the fact that she hadn’t donated the seven million dollars to charity as she had claimed live on a television show. The donation/pledge narrative she presented was seen by the jury as a “fiasco for her.”

He also addressed Heard’s testimony, claiming that all the jury members thought it was not realistic and even said they used the expression “crocodile tears” to refer to her testimony:

“The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were very uncomfortable. She would answer one question, and she would be crying, and two seconds later, she would turn ice cold.”

Finally, he added that for them Johnny Depp’s testimony felt more believable and sincere: “he just seemed a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions. His emotional state was very stable throughout.” He added, that he didn’t believe Depp had ever been physically abusive to Heard.

Here are all the declarations:

EXCLUSIVE: A juror in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial said what the jury concluded was "they were both abusive to each other" but Heard’s team failed to prove Depp’s abuse was physical. https://t.co/Ax4SMZUq2J pic.twitter.com/EMiMeqh5pn — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 16, 2022

