Justin Alludes Selena on His Birthday Party, Proving He’s a Textbook Toxic Ex

Justin Bieber turned 29 years old and at his birthday party he gave his guests some souvenirs with a strange message that seemed to be an allusion to Selena Gomez.

It seems that no matter how much time goes by: it will never be enough for Justin and his wife, Hailey, to leave Selena alone.

After all the controversy that has been happening between these three, the Canadian opened a new chapter of this drama during his birthday party last weekend.

Justin gave his guests a little keepsake as a “thank you” for accompanying him to celebrate his 29th birthday.

However, this detail would hide something else. Very much in the style of Shakira, the singer would have taken the opportunity to send a hint to his ex.

Justin Bieber Sent a Hint to Selena Gomez

The gift he distributed among his assistants had a phrase impressed: “I am very grateful for not having finished with what I thought I wanted.”

Some images of the souvenir were released on social media, which provoked Selena’s fans to assure that Justin “is obsessed with her”, and to call him “paltry”.

In addition, they emphasized that his writing could be understood in two ways: that he continues living in the past, and that he admits that Hailey was the second option in his life.

Either way, there are those who point out that not everything Justin does and says is related to Selena; nonetheless, this seems doubtful, since lately, his wife has reminded her a lot.

Selena Responds to Controversy

And while Justin and Hailey do not cut Selena out of their lives, the singer remains steadfast with her goals.

With the maturity and kindness that characterize her, the actress also responded to this drama in which she was involved.

“Thank you, I love you all very much. I am grateful to each one of you, you make me very happy,” Selena commented on a post.

Finally, in the same post about a tutorial on her makeup line, the ‘Calm Down’ singer asked her followers to be more considerate with their comments so as not to affect others’ mental health.

“Please be kinder and consider others’ mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my Love,” she added.

Selena has shown on several occasions that she has already turned the page on this story; however, her ex and his wife proved to be one of those toxic people that no one wants or needs in their life.

Story originally published by Nayeli Párraga in Cultura Colectiva

