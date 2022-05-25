Kate Moss refutes Amber Heard’s stairs story at court

Supermodel Kate Moss, and Johnny Depp’s former girlfriend refuted the story that Depp had pushed her down the stairs.

May 25, was a day expected by many following the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial due to the a-list of witnesses that will be taking the stand throughout the day. The session started with no other than Kate Moss’s testimony via live video.

With a smirk on her face, Kate Moss stated that she knew Johnny Depp and that she had a romantic relationship with the actor from 1994 to 1998. She was immediately asked about the vacation the couple took to Jamaica where the alleged stair incident that Heard mentioned during her direct examination took place.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Kate Moss refuted Heard’s story by saying that she left their hotel room while Depp stayed; it had been raining and she slipped through the stairs hurting her back. She screamed in pain and Depp rushed to see what had happened; according to the supermodel, he carried her to the room and sought medical attention.

Depp’s lawyer, Ben Chew, asked her directly if Johnny Depp had pushed her from the stairs as it had been suggested to what Moss categorically said “no.” Chew then asked her if, during their relationship, Depp had pushed her down any stairs and she answered that he had never “pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Her short testimony ended when Chew asked her why she had decided to testify at court, but the question was objected to by Heard’s team who didn’t cross-examine Moss.

Depp’s team later on called Dr. Shannon Curry to the stand. Johnny Depp is testifying at the moment this piece is being published.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte