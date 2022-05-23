Kate Moss will testify in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial this Wednesday

Since Amber Heard mentioned Kate Moss during the trial, Depp’s lawyers now can call her to testify on his favor.

After so many weeks of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case, the trial is finally coming to an end this week. Both parties will have their closing allegations on the 27, but it seems that they are both pulling up some last aces up their sleeves.

It has just been announced that Johnny Depp’s former girlfriend and supermodel Kate Moss will take the stand this Wednesday. In case you missed it, during Amber Heard’s direct-examination, she recalled the infamous ‘stairs incident’ in which she alleged Depp was about to push her sister from the stairs during a fight.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Heard said, that at the moment she could only think about Kate Moss and a rumor about Depp pushing the model from the stairs. Right when Heard mentioned Moss, Depp, and his lawyer made a celebratory gesture suggesting that they could use that in their favor.

Well, it seems it worked because now Moss, who has always spoken dearly about Depp, will testify in court via a video link this Wednesday. The alleged story Heard mentioned is that Depp pushed Moss from the stairs during a fight in the nineties while they were dating. Moss and Depp had denied the incident but Depp’s legal team could not bring the subject of past couples to his defense unless they were mentioned directly in court. Heard opened the door for Moss to be called on the stand.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp dated from 1994 to 1997, and although they both claim their relationship was a bit messy, Moss has always been quite supportive of Depp throughout the years. She’s even declared publicly that breaking up with him has been one of the hardest things she’s gone through.





















Podría interesarte