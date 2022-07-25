Kate Moss reveals why she decided to testify in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial; “I believe in the truth”, she said

The model talked about her decision to go to the stand and testify during Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial.

Kate Moss decided to talk about why she decided to testify in Johnny Deep’s trial against Amber Heard. According to the model, she did so because she truly believes in justice and, of course, in truth.

The British model appeared on the BBC radio show “Desert Island Discs” and among the talking points was her participation as a witness in Depp’s trial, when she had to give her testimony about an old rumored incident that framed the actor as the one who pushed Kate down the stairs after an argument. A statement Heard used to refer to Depp as a violent man and, as a result, to call on the British model to the stand.

The model replied with total honesty when asked why she agreed to testify during the trial. “I believe in the truth, and I believe in fairness and justice”, she said, completely refuting Amber Heard’s sayings.

She then went on to remember the episode in which the designer John Galliano was accused of antisemitic abuse back in 2011 and how he faced scrutiny for his behavior when he wasn’t himself at all, recalling the alcohol problem the designer had and how “people aren’t themselves when they drink”, the same that happened to Johnny Depp.

“I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth,” she continued.

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp met in 1994. They shortly became one of the trendiest couples in Hollywood until they broke up in 1997 after rumors of domestic violence and the incident in which, supposedly, the actor pushed the young actress down the stairs in an anger episode.

It is unclear if Moss’ testimony played a key role in the jury’s decision, but it reflected the type of relationship he model and Depp had a few years ago and that Amber Heard was talking about a false incident.

It is important to note that Amber Heard claimed she was a victim of domestic violence during her marriage to Johnny Depp; after their divorce in 2017, the actress published an op-ed for which Depp sued her for supposedly damaging his image and reputation.

After a six-week trial, the jury awarded Depp 15 million dollars in compensatory damages and 2 million dollars to Amber. Until this day, the verdict is still being challenged.

