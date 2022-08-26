Keanu Reeves attends a random wedding prooving he’s the nicest celebrity of them all

Keanu Reeves attended a wedding after being invited by the groom at the hotel bar.

Imagine coming across your favorite celebrity just after your wedding ceremony. You’re at the hotel bar and there he is, hanging out like a normal person. You get some courage and approach your idol; he’s the nicest person you’ve met so you dare to invite him for a drink which he declines but accepts the company. One thing leads to the other and you end up inviting him to the ceremony.

For most of us, that story would belong only to a dream but for James Roadnight it was real. His favorite celebrity, Keanu Reeves, didn’t only share some time with him and his fiancé but actually ended up accepting the invitation and making an appearance at their wedding reception!

The couple, James and Nikki, were staying at the Fawsley Hall Hotel, where their wedding took place. After their wedding ceremony, the couple spotted Reeves at the hotel bar. James invited him for a drink with his wife Nikki and got the guts to invite the Matrix actor to the party.

“It was all very exciting and I went to say hi and introduce myself, and I offered him a drink but he declined that and said he’d just had a long flight so wouldn’t stay long but he was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding,” James Roadnight declared when the news spread.

Although Reeves told them he was a bit tied up, he promised he would stop by later on. Of course, James and Nikki thought he was just being nice, but to their surprise, Reeves, who seems to love hanging out with his fans, did crash the wedding and took some nice photos with the happy couple.

Just casually making the news 🤣🤣Keanu Reeves Makes Unexpected Appearance at Couple's Wedding Reception https://t.co/fNM7Ly2XCY — Nikki Roadnight (@MrsNRoadnight) August 25, 2022

“He was kind enough to do some pictures and our wedding photographer was able to capture some too! Then he took the time to speak to some of our guests and have more photos done!”

After taking many photos, Reeves excused himself and went back to his room to rest. However, it seems that the couple wasn’t the only ones who enjoyed Jonh Wick’s company that weekend since he was spotted having some “whiskies” the night before at a local pub called The Fox and Hounds in Charwelton. He hung out with the customers and posed for many pictures as well.

Hanging out with fans isn’t something rare in Keanu Reeve’s life. Just a few months ago he stayed talking to a little boy at an airport and answered all of the kid’s questions making a great impression on him. Crashing weddings isn’t new either, he’s gladly accepted to take photos with newlyweds on different occasions.

