Keanu Reeves chats with fans at the airport and goes viral: “He’s a class act.”

Once again, Keanu Reeves demonstrated why he is one of Hollywood’s favorites.

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in show business. Although he tends to be secretive about his private life, he is always friendly with his fans, and this time was no exception.

A series of images went viral in which the Matrix star can be seen giving autographs and taking pictures with his fans. What caught our attention was the story behind this publication.

It was producer Andrew Kimmel who shared a series of tweets in which he said that he met Reeves on a flight from London to New York and that after arriving at the destination, he was intercepted by several fans to whom he signed autographs.

Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Kimmel continued his story noting that the interpreter crossed paths with a follower, who, in addition to asking for his autograph, began to ask questions about his personal life, something that instead of bothering the actor, he took gracefully and began to chat with the young man.

The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I'd share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people's lives. We need more Keanus!

The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus! — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Kimmel even shared a portion of the chat the boy had with Keanu:

-Kid: Why were you in London?

-KR: Filming a documentary.

-Boy: I saw on the internet that you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x).

KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (with a French accent, without correcting it).

-Boy: Do you drive?

KR: No F1, but I like to ride motorcycles.

“The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!” he wrote.

He also shared that the actor agreed to take a picture with him and was quite nice.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

