Keanu Reeves’ childhood is what turned him into one of the nicest Hollywood stars

The actor is one of Hollywood’s favorite and most beloved actors thanks to his big heart.

Keanu Reeves, 57 years old, is known as one of the most beloved and charitable actors in Hollywood, thanks to his big heart and altruistic gestures.

Keanu Reeves’ fame came in the 90′s with films such as ‘Point Break’, to later be known for his iconic character of Neo in the ‘Matrix’ saga, which has been one of the actor’s most famous. However, before knowing the success that brought him the big screen, Keanu went through difficult times due to a sad childhood that was full of abandonment and abuse that led him to become one of the nicest men in Hollywood.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

What was Keanu Reeves’ childhood like?

Keanu Reeves was born in Beirut, Lebanon on September 2, 1964. He is the son of English costume designer, Patricia Taylor (passionate about cinema) and Hawaiian, Samuel Nowlin Reeves, Jr. who has Chinese, Hawaiian, English, Irish, and Portuguese roots.

The actor’s childhood cannot be described as happy and joyful. He was left all on his own from a very young age, as his father, who had legal problems for being a drug dealer, abandoned his family when Keanu Reeves was only three years old.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Although the actor himself admitted to having met his father when he was six years old, he also confessed that the last time he saw him was at the age of 13 on the island of Kauai. After his mother divorced him in 1966, already a costume designer, she decided to move with her children to Sydney and later to New York.

Later, Keanu Reeves’ mother married Paul Aaron in 1970, a Broadway and Hollywood director, with whom they moved to Toronto, Canada, and from whom she divorced a year later.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

At the age of nine, Keanu Reeves had his first approach to the theater by participating in the production of ‘Damn Yankees’; when the actor was 12 years old, his mother married Robert Miller, a rock music promoter, whom she divorced in 1980.

Later, Patricia Taylor married a hairdresser named Jack Bond, whom she divorced in 1994. Keanu Reeves had no stability during his childhood, as he was practically raised by his grandparents, sisters, and nannies. It is also said that he was abused by his mother’s partners.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

His dysfunctional family, led him to attend four different high schools in just five years, including the Etobicoke School of the Arts from which he was expelled for “being too smart,” he said in an interview.

Keanu Reeves dreamed of playing hookey, in fact, he excelled as a goalie at La Salle University in Canada, however, an injury took him away from the rinks and forced him to pursue other things. He also attended Avondale Alternative High School, however, he had to drop out because he alternated his education with working as an actor, he did not get his high school diploma.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Keanu Reeves’ childhood was not difficult but rather lonely, however, everything he suffered he took to become one of the most admirable men in Hollywood, as his own colleagues have admitted that his good heart distinguishes him from the rest, always helping others.

Podría interesarte