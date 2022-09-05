Keanu Reeves and how he found love again after tragedy

Keanu Reeves lost “his great love,” and it took him more than two decades to get back into a serious relationship.

Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors. For years, the famous Canadian has demonstrated his humbleness in various moments with his fans, even though he is a superstar starring in films such as Matrix and John Wick.

If something jumped out among his followers, is that for years the actor was captured alone for many moments, generating some commotion, since the secrecy with which he handles his personal life was seen as odd; but the truth is that Keanu endured a tragedy when he was young, which marked him for life.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In the early 2000s, Keanu met the “love of his life,” actress Jennifer Syme, with whom he began a relationship that progressed when she became pregnant. The couple looked happy and very much in love, but the first tragedy came when, eight months into the pregnancy, she lost the baby. This fact generated problems in the couple, who distanced themselves for a while; however, three months after the separation, Syme passed in a car accident.

This devastated Reeves, and for almost two decades, he remained mostly single. Although he had casual relationships and short courtships, these romances did not prosper. Keanu was always labeled as a loner, and Hollywood saw him as the incredible man who was marked by the pain of losing one of his great loves, as well as the baby they were expecting together.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Keanu Reeves and his new girlfriend

In 2019 the actor surprised the world when he started a relationship with visual artist Alexandra Grant, a woman who has kept away from the spotlight; they were close friends for years until they decided to take their relationship to the next step.

Grant and Reeves have tried to keep their relationship out of the media spotlight; however, they have been spotted together on red carpets. Rumors surfaced that in April 2021 they would have married in Malibu and were even looking for a home to live in Europe.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Who is Alexandra Grant?

Not much is known about Alexandra Grant, with whom he seems to have regained hope in love, but you can certainly tell by the way they are seen at public events that they are very much in love.

Alexandra graduated from Swarthmore College, and California College of the Arts; her first exhibition was in 2004 with the Homecoming project. Grant has worked with Reeves illustrating books such as Ode To Happiness in 2011 and Shadows in 2016. In the first book, the actor participated in the texts.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte