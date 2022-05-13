Kelly Osbourne is expecting her first baby with Slipknot’s DJ, Sid Wilson

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s daughter will be a mom at age 37 with Sid Wilson.

Kelly Osbourne, daughters of the Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, is in a happy relationship with Slipknot’s Sid Wilson. The couple has just announced they are expecting a baby. She broke the news herself on her Instagram, along with images of an ultrasound showing an early pregnancy and what looks like a tiny embryo:

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

About 20 years ago, we met Kelly Osbourne on The Osbournes, one of the first MTV reality shows that showed the “real” life of celebrities. She was a rebellious teenager in a Beverly Hills mansion and, along with her brother Jack and her parents Sharon and Ozzy, lived “adventures” involving rich people’s problems (such as receiving a dog therapist or having an assistant, Melinda, solve all her problems). After the success of The Osbournes, Kelly had a brief singing career that left us with this great Madonna cover, “Papa Don’t Preach.”

Kelly and Sid Wilson met on a 1999 Ozzfest tour, but their romantic relationship apparently began in late 2021 or early 2022. Last February 14, Kelly made it official with a photo of the two of them kissing. “After 23 years of friendship, I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson 💜,” she wrote.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte