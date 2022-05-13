ADVERTISING

LIFESTYLE

Kelly Osbourne is expecting her first baby with Slipknot’s DJ, Sid Wilson

By:
Cultura Colectiva +
 - May 13, 2022

BE INSPIRED

lifestyle

Johnny Depp’s former partner, Ellen Barkin, will take the stand against him

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
lifestyle

Amber Heard and how living at the Mexican border awakened her activist side

Cultura Colectiva +
lifestyle

Kelly Osbourne is expecting her first baby with Slipknot’s DJ, Sid Wilson

Cultura Colectiva +
lifestyle

These are the 15 small but very significant things to know of your partner, according to a therapist

lifestyle

How Johnny Depp controlled Amber Heard, according to her testimonies

lifestyle

What’s next in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial after this week’s break?

Cultura Colectiva +
lifestyle

Queen Elizabeth won’t formally abdicate, but the transition is already happening

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
lifestyle

Can we talk about Amber Heard’s motherhood via surrogate because love conquers all

Anna Brenda Sánchez
lifestyle

This is the luxurious Australian property where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard used to live

lifestyle

Why Amber Heard’s mention of Kate Moss is beneficial for Johnny Depp’s case

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s daughter will be a mom at age 37 with Sid Wilson.

Kelly Osbourne, daughters of the Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, is in a happy relationship with Slipknot’s Sid Wilson. The couple has just announced they are expecting a baby. She broke the news herself on her Instagram, along with images of an ultrasound showing an early pregnancy and what looks like a tiny embryo:

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

About 20 years ago, we met Kelly Osbourne on The Osbournes, one of the first MTV reality shows that showed the “real” life of celebrities. She was a rebellious teenager in a Beverly Hills mansion and, along with her brother Jack and her parents Sharon and Ozzy, lived “adventures” involving rich people’s problems (such as receiving a dog therapist or having an assistant, Melinda, solve all her problems). After the success of The Osbournes, Kelly had a brief singing career that left us with this great Madonna cover, “Papa Don’t Preach.”

Kelly and Sid Wilson met on a 1999 Ozzfest tour, but their romantic relationship apparently began in late 2021 or early 2022. Last February 14, Kelly made it official with a photo of the two of them kissing. “After 23 years of friendship, I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson 💜,” she wrote.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte
Tags:Celebrity CultureCelebrities
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING