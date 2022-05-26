Kevin Spacey is charged of sexual abuse against three men in UK

The British Prosecutor’s Office accuses the actor, Kevin Spacey, for crimes committed while living in London between 2005 and 2013.

Kevin Spacey, 62, has been charged this Thursday by the British Prosecutor’s Office with four offenses of sexual assault against three men committed in the United Kingdom between 2005 and 2013. The director of the prosecution’s special crime division, Rosemary Ainslie, notes in a statement that he “has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without their consent.”

The charges comprise two sexual assaults in March 2005 in London against a man (referred to as complainant number 1) and a third in August 2008 against “complainant number 2″, who also accuses him of causing him to engage in sexual activities without consent.

The fourth sexual assault, against plaintiff number 3, allegedly occurred in April 2013 in the English county of Gloucestershire.

Ainslie specifies the charges are brought against him after reviewing data collected in an investigation by the London Metropolitan Police, also known as Scotland Yard.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that the criminal proceedings against Spacey are active and he is entitled to a fair trial,” says the prosecutor, to emphasize that only a court can eventually determine his innocence or guilt.

Ainslie pointed out that it is “very important” that no information is spread in the press or on the Internet that could raise prejudices about this case.

The American actor resided for several years in London, where he held the position of artistic director of The Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015. The managers of that emblematic London theater indicated in 2017 that they had received complaints from 20 people who claimed they were sexually harassed by Spacey, who also faced charges for this type of crime in the United States.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva News

