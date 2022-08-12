Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson agreed she will keep full custody of their new baby, reports

According to a source close to the new parents, they have agreed that Khloé will have the sole custody of their new baby.

If you have been following the Kardashian’s news, by now you should know that last week, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second baby via surrogate despite the couple being apart due to recent infidelities from the basketball player.

When the news broke of they expecting a second baby, it was known that the baby was conceived in November but Khloé and Tristan decided to keep it a secret due to the recent scandal they were involved in.

What are we talking about? Just a few weeks ago, leaked court documents showed that Tristan Thompson was being sued for not giving child support to a newborn he had with the personal trainer Maralee Nichols while he and Khloé were still together and preparing to welcome their second child.

After a paternity test, Tristan concede the allegations and through Instagram stories apologized to Khloé, whom he has been in an on and off relationship with since 2016.

Khloé will have the full custody

A source close to the Kardashian family said that both Tristan and Khloé are over the moon to welcome their second baby and, especially Tristan, is son excited “because he really wanted another boy”, told Hollywood Life

“Tristan already has such a close bond with True and he loves seeing how excited she is to have become a big sister,” they added.

As for the custody, the source revealed that they have gone through some arrangements and have agreed that Khloé will have full legal and physical custody of the baby.

“Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants.”

