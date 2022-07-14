Khloé Kardashian is expecting baby no.2 with Tristan Thompson via surrogate

It was reported that the youngest of the Kardashian trio is expecting her second baby with former partner Tristan Thompson.

Whatever happens to any of the Kardashian-Jenner clan eventually becomes public and really high-profile. Whether they share it in their popular Reality Show, which recently premiered in a new concept simply called The Kardashians, or information gets leaked, the powerful family is constantly in the headlines.

This time’s news is kind of bitter-sweet. Khloé Kardashian will soon welcome baby number 2 with former partner Tristan Thompson via surrogate. The couple broke last December when news about Thompson having fathered a baby came out. All this situation was highly covered on The Kardashians making it one of the highlights of the season; however, they failed to share that before the heartbreaking news about the baby and the cheating, there were already conceived their own via surrogate.

In one of the episodes, Khloé jokes with him about wanting some sperm for the future, but the conversation ended in that, what we all thought was just a funny comment. It wasn’t as news of the baby have already been confirmed by Khloé's rep who said that the baby was conceived last November, one month before the birth of Thompson’s baby with the influencer Maralee Nichols.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Although many have jumped to the conclusion that the couple is back together, E! News reports that a close source said that since the scandal, Khloé only talks to Tristan about co-parenting matters and has no intentions to go back together with him.

None of the large family have commented yet on the news, although it’s well known that Khloé has been quite vocal about maternity and wanting to give True a baby sibling. So, although the situation has definitely been quite challenging for her, the Kardashian clan is always happy to welcome a new member, who will be born in the next weeks or months.

Perhaps we’ll know more about this in the upcoming second season of The Kardashians which premiers this September.

