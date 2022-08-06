Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome surrogate baby

Despite the family crisis Khloé Kardashian is going through, she’s welcomed a new baby boy.

Just a couple of weeks ago, it was confirmed that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were expecting a baby boy via surrogate. Today, TMZ announced that the baby was born this Friday and it was confirmed by a rep of the Good American CEO.

The baby had been conceived just a month after news Tristan had fathered another baby boy with another woman broke out on social media. The whole crisis was documented on the Kardashians’ new Hulu reality show, although they never mentioned the existence of a new baby.

Khloé did discuss her wish to become a mother for a second time and even “joked” with Tristan –who were trying to fix things up as a couple after he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend– that she wanted some sperm to conceive another child. It was clear, that the conversation wasn’t a joke, and the former couple did proceed to conceive little True’s, baby brother.

Despite the problems between his parents, a new Kardashian-Jenner boy is always a matter of celebration for the big family. So far, there’s no more information on the baby’s name or even a photo, but knowing the Kardashians, we’ll surely know more about this new Kardashian member of the family quite soon.

