Kim and Kourtney Kardashian went over water usage amidst California’s 3rd year of drought

Their houses have overpassed their water budget for almost 500%.

It seems that the Kardashian last name and the word sustainable or eco-friendly are not meant to be together. A few weeks after it was revealed how Kylie Jenner’s private flights contribute to her huge carbon footprint, now it has come to light that Kourtney and Kim Kardashian could care less about water consumption despite California being in its third year of drought.

A new report from Los Angeles Times found that the names of the Kardashian sisters, as well as Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone, are on the list of the San Fernando Valley’s residents that have been handed “notices of exceedance” by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District.

According to official sources, since December 2021, residents have been receiving warnings when they use more than 150% of their water budget; but there are some celebrities that have exceeded their budgets by more than 500%. Like Kim Kardashian.

Two Hidden Hills properties associated with her registered a water usage of about 230,000 gallons; while a 1.86 property near Calabasas belonging to Kourtney Kardashian exceeded its budget by about 101,000 gallons.

But they are not the only ones overbudgeting their water usage.

A 26-acre Calabasas property listed under Kevin Hart exceeded it by 519% in June; a Sylvester Stallone property registered a 544% overbudget of water and a Hidden Hills property owned by NBA player Dwayne Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, exceed the water budget by 1,400%.

In a statement sent to Los Angeles Times, the couple said that they are working to solve the situation with their pool which has leaks and water flow issues.

As for Stallone, the actor’s attorney responded to the LA Times that the situation is related to his client owning 500 mature trees that could die if not properly watered and authorities are aware of such a thing.

“My client has been addressing the situation responsibly and proactively. They have let grasses die, and other areas are watered by a drip irrigation system. They also notified the city regarding the mature trees, and are awaiting an inspection and further instruction from the city about how to proceed,” the attorney wrote to the LA Times.

As for the Kardashian sisters, no representative gave a comment on the subject.

According to the district website, water budgets within the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District are tailored to each household and they consider different factors such as indoor and outdoor use, medical needs, or if any animals like horses are being taken care of on the property.

If a resident is overusing its budget, they receive not only a surcharge on the water bill, but also the property becomes subject to the installation of a flow restriction device by the third penalty.

