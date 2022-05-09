Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Relationship Timeline: How and when did they happen?

A relationship that no one saw coming but it’s one of the most talked about in recent days.

The news about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson being together is nothing new, much less after having seen them together at the Met Gala or in Kim’s instagram posts. Rumors of the two of them together began in October 2021 when they were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster at an amusement park in California.

The relationship seemed to bother Kanye at the time, who constantly attacked Pete through his social networks; however, that did not stop them from slowly becoming one of the most mediatic couples. The news that they were together as a couple surprised netizens and followers of both leaving clear questions like, when and how did this happen?

January 2019

On January 29, 2019, Kanye West, Kim’s husband at that time, Timothée Chalamet, Pete Davidson and Kim spent time together at Kid Cudi’s birthday. She posted some pictures on Twitter where you can see Kanye and Pete together.

October 2021

Kim Kardashian guest-hosted Saturday Night Live on October 10, 2021. The moment that stole the show was when she did a sketch with Pete, and the two kissed during the scene. The kiss quickly became a trend on social media, however, many thought it was nothing but just acting, little did they know that it wasn’t.

On October 29, once again the couple, who weeks earlier had kissed, were spotted together and caused a stir among fans as they were caught holding hands, which once again set social media ablaze.

While they rode a rollercoaster in Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park they were pictured holding hands, they looked super uncomfortable, who doesn’t look like that in a roller coaster? It’s almost impossible to look cute in those photos, but holding hands was the only thing that caught the attention of the fans.

November 2021

Someone said to E! News that on November 2, Kim and Pete went on a date for a quiet meal at Staten Island’s Campania and they definitely enjoyed their time together.

Then on November 17, once again, the pair were caught holding hands in Palm Springs and this time they looked very comfortable. That same day, rapper Flavor Flav posted a picture on Instagram with the pair and Kris Jenner, who was wearing the same pajamas as Kim and Pete.

December 2021

On December 18 the couple was spotted in Staten Island. They went to see the latest Spiderman movie, and were joined by Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex-partner and father of her three children.

January 2022

On January 5 it was confirmed that they took their first trip (that we know) as a couple, they went to the Bahamas.

February 2022

In an interview with People, Pete talked about his life and called Kim his girlfriend publicly, he even had a candle with Kim’s face on it.

March 2022

Finally, the relationship was official, Kim posted several pics on Instagram with Pete.

April 2022

Davidson was spotted hanging out with North West in Scott Disick’s gated LA community, however it’s unclear if Pete met the other three Kim’s children.

May 2022

At The Met Gala, even though Kim with Marilyn Monroe’s dress was the spotlight, she went with Pete.

