One of the men involved in Kim Kardashian’s Paris heist says it was something she deserved

A man involved in Kim’s robbery said they used social media to track her down.

After almost six years since Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room, one of the men who was involved in the heist and who has been released from jail has finally spoken about why they targeted her and how he does not feel any guilt from doing such thing.

On the night of the heist, Kim Kardashian was alone at her room after attending a Paris Fashion Week show. When she was about to have some time off, a group of men around 60-70 years entered her room and took around $10 million worth of jewelry, including her $4 million Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring.

In 2020, Kim talked about the incident with David Letterman and described the experience as “seven or eight minutes of torture”.

“He grabbed me and pulled me towards him. But I wasn’t wearing anything underneath [my bathrobe],” Kardashian said. “So I was like, ‘OK, this is the time, I’m going to get raped. Just deal, like, it’s gonna happen.’ You know, like just prepare yourself.”

According to Kim, she was tied up, they put handcuffs, zip ties, duct tape on her mouth, and eyes on her. Fortunately, the bogglers took only her jewelry. Later, one of them was caught because he left some DNA evidence when he overpowered the guard.

Yunis Abbas, now 67, was one of the 12 men charged with the crime. He spent 22 months in prison before he was granted early release on health grounds. After his release, he talked to Vice News about that night in Paris.

According to Abbas, the group used social media to plan the heist and what they were going to take with them. Also to find out where was Kim staying and even at what time she would be alone.

“I went on the internet and I saw her jewelry. I saw her ring. I saw that she showed it everywhere,” he said. “We knew this information through social media. We knew that she was coming for Fashion Week, so we went there to do some reconnaissance so we were sure.”

Abbas also revealed a very crucial fact for the group to get away. Kim’s assistant mistakenly called 911 first, which is a US emergency number, not a French one. That, gave them the advantage of leaving before the police arrived since French police were not notified immediately, giving the intruders plenty of time to escape.

As for why they targeted Kim Kardashian, he confessed that after seeing one of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians episodes -one in which she throws diamonds in the pool- he thought “she’s got a lot of money. This lady doesn’t care at all”.

He also revealed that he doesn’t feel guilty about his participation in the robbery.

“Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it and that was that. Guilty? No, I don’t care. I don’t care.”

Ans Abbas gave a little piece of advice to the Kardashian girls. “They should be a little less showy toward people who can’t afford it,” he said. “For some people, it’s provocative.”

After the robbery, Kim changed her lifestyle. She now posts her pictures days before she was in the place and never takes of value or money to her house. She also stopped using jewelry that is not fake or borrowed.

