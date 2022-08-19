BTS’s Kim Namjoon replaces Henry Cavill as the world’s most handsome man

A survey made by the site TC Candler has just revealed that BTS member Kim Namjoon is now the most handsome man in the world and has now ‘defeated’ Henry Cavill.

Henry Cavill, one of the most beloved Superman in history, was considered the most handsome man in the world; however, that was left in the past, as it was announced that Kim Namjoon, a member of the popular K-pop group, BTS, has taken the title away from him.

According to TC Candler’s survey Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, now holds the number one position thanks to his beauty, attractiveness, and personality. The survey was based solely on the opinion of the public and fans, who left Cavill in another position.

In fact, throughout 2021 on the list of the world’s most handsome men were George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Henry Cavill, and Robert Pattinson.

And now you may be wondering, who is Kim Namjoon, the man who ‘beat’ our beloved Henry Cavill?

Who is Kim Namjoon?

Kim Namjoon, known artistically as RM, was born on September 12, 1994, in Yeoui-dong, southern South Korea, so he will be 28 years old in 2022.

Although he studied engineering, his artistic talent is innate, as he is a singer, rapper, composer, and producer who has worked with artists such as Lil Nas X or Fall Out Boy. He is a member of the band BTS where he has served as leader.

Also, as the only English-speaking member of the group, he has been the translator for his bandmates in several international interviews. And he once said that he learned the language by watching the iconic American comedy series, Friends.

In fact, his great ability to learn languages is possible because his IQ is 148.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

