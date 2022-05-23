All the details of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian glamorous wedding

The couple officially tied the knot in a glamorous and luxurious wedding at one of Italy’s most beautiful cities.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romance have come to be one of the relationship goals during the last couple of months and when we thought it could not get better, the couple finally tied the know with not only one fabulous wedding but three!

Kravis, as the couple is known, first had a rehearsing wedding at a Las Vegas chapel, complete with an Elvis impersonator. Even though it was not official, since it had no license, it was just a taste of what was coming.

On May 15th, the couple legally tied the knot in Santa Barbara during a very low-key service. The couple shared pictures of the day with a very unexpected wedding dress and a car with a “just married” sign.

But it was the third wedding which really set the bar very high for future nuptial events. The Kardashians took over the Italian Rivera to have a very Dolce & Gabbana-themed party. Here are all the details.

Where was Kourtney and Travis’s wedding?

Kourtney and Travis’ family and friends traveled to Portofino, Italy where the party was going to take place. They had a reception at Castello Brown, a 16th-century historic landmark of the city.

It was hosted entirely by Dolce & Gabbana

According to Business of Fashion magazine, Dolce & Gabbana hosted the wedding and provided Kourtney and Travis a luxury yacht for pre-wedding activities.

It is also clear that fashion choices were made by the Italian brand since Kourtney wore two different wedding dresses designed by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana and were inspired by classical Italian lingerie.

If that wasn’t enough, even the plates in which fresh-made pasta was served were Dolce & Gabbana and right at the Portofino port, a pop-up shop of the brand was installed for the wedding onlookers.

This kind of sponsorship, though the brand claims it was just a way to show support to the happy couple and not an exclusive and commercial deal, comes as a surprise after a few years ago Stefano Gabbana, one of the fashion house’s co-founders, said that the Kardashian family were the “most cheap people in the world”.

The wedding dresses

Kourtney wore two very unexpected but amazing wedding dresses. The first one was a black mini dress with a matching veil and black evening gloves. For the ceremony, she changed to a similar silhouette but this time in white and a huge lace veil and train.

According to Vogue, she worked with Dolce & Gabbana designers to have a style that took inspiration not only from Italian lingerie but also from Travis’ tattoos.

Travis chose to go classic and wore a black tux and a bow tie.

During the party, the couple donned matching “Mr. Barker” and “Mrs. Barker” white leather jackets.

Most of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters also wore Dolce & Gabbana dresses for the reception. Even Kourtney’s children rocked the colorful suits done by the Italian house.

Who was at the party?

For such a special occasion, the whole Kardashian-Jenner flew to Italy: Kris Jenner, Khloe, Kim with their children, Kylie Jenner with Stormi, and Kendall went with his boyfriend Devin Booker. Pete Davidson could not be with Kim due to his final episode on SNL and it is unclear if Rob Kardashian was at the party.

Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex-partner and father of her children, and Caitlyn Jenner were seen.

Among the attendees were Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who happens to be Travis’ brother, and even Mark Hoppus, Travis’ Blink-182 bandmate.

The couple was, of course, accompanied by their children Mason, Reign, and Penelope whom Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick, while Landon, Alabama, and Atiana, Travis’ children were also present.

How was the reception

For the night, Dolce & Gabbana asked singer Andrea Bocelli to perform the song of the first newlywed dance, and a cabaret-style act was orchestrated, a source told People magazine.

“Domenico Dolce called us last week and asked if we could create a unique surprise for his friends Kourtney and Travis, and all the Kardashian family,” Bocelli and Matteo told PEOPLE in a joint statement.

As for the food, as Kylie Jenner let us see through her Instagram stories, it was served freshly made pasta with tomato sauce and cannoli.

