Kourtney Kardashian wore a white punkish mini dress for her wedding to Travis Barker

The eldest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan officially tied the knot this weekend.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker said their long-awaited “I do” in the most intimate and special wedding for the couple that has become the red carpet sensation of this past year.

After having ‘practice’ fake wedding officialized wedding by an Elvis Presley impersonator in Las Vegas, the couple decided to take their marriage to other more serious levels and tied the knot at the courthouse in downtown Santa Barbara on Sunday, May 15.

And as in every celebrity wedding, one of the protagonists (besides the bride and groom, now husband and wife) was Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding dress, which went out of the romantic standards and became the most fashionable of the moment.

What was Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding dress like?

For the very special occasion, the eldest Kardashian-Jenner wore a white strapless mini-dress with a heart pendant at the neckline (whose designer is unknown), which she wore in sync with a white veil and open gloves on the finger part.

Regarding her beauty look, the businesswoman chose to wear her hair up with makeup in nude shades on both eyelids and lips. Her hair and makeup contrasted with her bold mini dress; however, it was a perfect look for the Travis-Kardashian family, who are now known for their punk and classy style.

TMZ reported that this will not be the official ceremony, as the couple plans to say “I do” to the four winds in Italy: “First they had to get legally married before their big Italian wedding, which will take place very soon. All the details are ready and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited,” said a close source.

Expectations about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding are high. We are waiting for more details about the wedding dress of the eldest sister of the most controversial clan.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

