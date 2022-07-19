Kylie Jenner is called a “climate criminal,” and so should be the rest of her clan

She’s been taking private flights for less than 20 minutes!

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has been called everything, both positive and negative, but criminals are something new. To be fair, only the youngest of the clan, Kylie Jenner, has been given that name, but, to be fair, all of them should fall into that category.

The family has made a fortune selling their image and lavish lifestyle appealing to our human aspirational urge. And for a while, it seemed normal, but nowadays, when we’ve become more aware of the realities we’re living, it becomes more evident that the gap between that reality and their lives has become wider and wider. The problem isn’t only in the things they’re doing that are quite damaging in all sorts of areas (replicating outdated beauty standards, constant cultural appropriation, climate crimes), but that they actually have a false “woke” speech that ends up being merely hypocritical.

Kylie Jenner's Jet Landed in Camarillo, California, US. Apx. flt. time 12 Mins. pic.twitter.com/6AVGqt9Ffb — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 15, 2022

Today, the backlash has been directed towards Kylie Jenner and her climate crimes since the young “self-made” billionaire has been constantly taking private flights that are simply ridiculous. Both Kim Kardashian and Kylie have recently acquired private jets, and like children with a new toy, they seem to be using it as if it were as simple as riding a bike, especially Kylie. Just this week, the mother of two took a private flight that took her only 17 minutes! For what would’ve been a 45 min ride! And it’s been recorded that she’s even taken 3-minute flights this month.

Just to put it into numbers, the carbon footprint Kylie leaves in this nonsensical minutes-flight is what a normal person leaves in just one year, and for what? Rubbing her extreme and selfless privilege on social media to generate more money? It’s been proven that private flights generate from 5 to 14 times more emissions than commercial flights.

This isn’t it, the entire family has taken their social media and reality show to “educate” on climate change by showing that they consume organic foods, use eco-friendly utensils, or even chosen “reusable” packaging on their brands (which they don’t by the way) showing they “care” for the planet and are doing their bit when in reality their family is probably damaging way much more than an entire town.

You just have to see the stupidly ridiculous birthday parties and celebrations they throw to realize that in just one sitting they’re generating more trash than many of us will do in a year. The excessive and unnecessary use of balloons (which by the way are forbidden now in many countries), single-use plastics, and even the amount of flowers they probably end up throwing away after their events are done.

People on social media jumped to express how unfair it is for common people to be constantly guilted on their everyday habits, how we’ve reduced our meat consumption, how we’ve shifted to cardboard straws, how we are now reusing plastic packaging, how we have to use our cars less, while extremely privileged people like the Kardashians (or even the royals who give fancy speeches on the preservation of the planet) get away with actions that are far way more threatening and damaging than us taking a plastic bag on the supermarket once in a while.

Of course, many jumped to defend their influencer, saying that the backlash is coming from pure envy, and that couldn’t be more idiotic. The amount of wealth and power these people have shouldn’t be an excuse for them to do whatever the hell they want without repercussions. Yes, they’re committing crimes against the planet, and yes, they should be consequences. But as long as we keep this as a discussion on social media we’ll probably remain to witness how wealthy people keep killing the planet with full immunity.

You just need to take a look at the news to realize how climate change is affecting the entire world. Places are registering their highest heat levels in history, places without water, and constant wildfires all over the world, but as long as they have their pools, their private planes, and dozens of cars untouched they will keep adding to the destruction of the planet. Oh, but the day the fires reached their mansions they were quite vocal about doing something right?

