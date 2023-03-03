‘Friends’ That Became Foes: Kylie and Kendall’s Horrible Plan to Get Hailey to Be With Justin

Kylie and Kendall Jenner sought to keep Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber apart so they would not reconcile and he would stay with his now wife, Hailey.

There is no worse feeling than the one you get when you discover that the person you called ‘friend’ stabs you in the back; Fortunately, there is always the option to walk away. Selena Gomez believed that Kylie and Kendall Jenner were legit for all the support they gave her one of the many times she broke up with Justin Bieber.

The singer was devastated, but the Jenner sisters appeared to encourage her and distract her from that pain. This is how Selena agreed to go on a trip to Dubai with Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner to receive the New Year. The ‘leakage’ was perfect: the actress also had a good time surrounded by friends, and the Jenner sisters got away with it.

Kylie and Kendall Betrayed Selena

According to a theory on social media, this movement would be nothing more than a terrible plan by Kylie and Kendall so that Selena could not reconcile with Justin and thus leave the way clear for her close friend, Hailey Bieber. In this way, the model would have spent the New Year’s celebration with who is now her husband, while Selena had to say goodbye to the Canadian forever.

Many fans have called this theory ‘true,’ especially after Kylie clicked ‘favorite’ a video explaining why the trip to Dubai would be a cheat. The truth is that it does not surprise us, since in recent days the models have shown that they still do not tolerate the “Calm Down” interpreter and her closest circle of friends, where Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus are.

Perhaps the plan worked out perfectly for the Jenner sisters, but in the end, it seems that everything went well for Selena, as they took her away from a man who did not value her, psychologically mistreated her, was unfaithful, and made her feel like she valued nothing.

Story published in Spanish by Nayeli Párraga in Cultura Colectiva

