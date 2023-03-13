ADVERTISING

Lady Gaga Shows Some Humanity at the Oscars... And Gets Harassed in Return

By:
Alejandro Vizzuett
 - March 13, 2023

Lady Gaga stopped to perform an altruistic act on the Oscar 2023 carpet... and was responded with harassment in return.

How terrible that a good deed is responded to with one of harassment, and unfortunately this happened to singer Lady Gaga during the 2023 Oscars gala.

Lady Gaga Suffered Harassment Before the Oscar Gala

Everything happened during the walk of the star on the champagne carpet in the gala, moments before the ceremony.

The performer, who came to the award show to sing “Hold My Hand,” nominated for Best Original Song, on live, stopped to help a cameraman who fell by accident.

However, her act of empathy was answered by one of harassment, since the moment the man stood up and thanked her, he patted her twice on the hip, in a very inappropriate gesture.

The celebrity herself looked uncomfortable in the recording that people took of the event and uploaded on social media, precisely because it is a very intimate act that should not have happened.

Fans Come Out in Defense of Lady Gaga

And fans on social media were angry at the cameraman’s response, pointing to the fact that instead of him being truly grateful, it appeared he purposely “accidented” to take advantage and touch Gaga in the wrong place.

“Not even a common friend must be touched in that area twice. No man, no,” user @eduardo.obregonr wrote on Instagram.

“She’s all good and humble, and he has such a long hand that it gives a lot of anger,” added another user, @mikgcas.

Although, there are some netizens who came out in defense of the man, mentioning that he may not have realized what he did possibly due to the confusion over the blow, and touched her hip, thinking it was her back.

“He did not realize, such a fall made him dizzy and stunned. Do not be so critical, gentlemen; have more empathy for others. Did you ever fall on the ground? When you get up, you don’t know where you stand,” wrote user @andreamdz03.

How do you see it? Was it an act of harassment... or something else linked to the mistake?

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

