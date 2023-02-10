Leonardo Dicaprio’s Alleged 19-Year-Old Girlfriend Situation Is Cleared Up

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with 19-year-old model Eden Polani, and the theory that he prefers women under 25 was once again talked about.

Apparently, Leonardo DiCaprio is already realizing his strange pattern of choosing women under 25 as partners and conquests at almost 50 years of age. After being photographed with 19-year-old Israeli model Eden Polani, internet users shouted to the skies, saying that the actor is increasingly lowering the age range which is already quite problematic.

After the controversy of the viral photo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Eden Polani during Ebony Riley’s album release party in Los Angeles, ‘someone’ jumped to his defense to deny rumors that she is his new girlfriend. According to E! News and People, a source close to the actor, who was supposedly at the same event, said that the photo was a ‘coincidence,’ as they simply coincided at that moment and sat next to each other.

“It just so happens that Leo and Eden were sitting next to each other at the party and were in the same group. Just because Leo might be talking or sitting with a girl doesn’t mean he’s dating her,” she said.

So far, neither the actor nor the model has spoken to clarify the rumors; however, the whole world already has them in its sights. Before the controversy, the Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood actor was seen attending several events alone, such as Spotify’s Best New Artist Party on February 2 and The Chainsmokers’ “Party For No Reason” party a day later.

Still, although things might’ve been clarified by this close friend, the problem remains. I mean, he was already an adult when Titanic came out and he keeps dating women born that same year! The thing is, we’ve normalized these predator behaviors in our favorite stars for some reason, and the fact that the actor keeps dating women half his age while we just laugh at the memes also shows how messed up we are as a society.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

