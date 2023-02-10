ADVERTISING

LIFESTYLE

Leonardo Dicaprio’s Alleged 19-Year-Old Girlfriend Situation Is Cleared Up

By:
Cultura Colectiva +
 - February 10, 2023

BE INSPIRED

lifestyle

Leonardo Dicaprio’s Alleged 19-Year-Old Girlfriend Situation Is Cleared Up

Cultura Colectiva +
lifestyle

Bogiphobia, the Fear of the Supernatural and Paranormal

Gabriela Castillo
lifestyle

Princess Diana’s Private Letters on Her Horrid Divorce to Be Auctioned

Alejandro Vizzuett
lifestyle

‘Titanic’ Is Older than Leonardo Dicaprio’s Girlfriend and It’s Not Right

Cultura Colectiva +
lifestyle

Did Walt Disney Steal ‘Mickey Mouse’ from a Small Toy Brand?

Alejandro Vizzuett
lifestyle

White Day: Japan’s Problematic Response to Valentine’s Day

Alejandro Vizzuett
lifestyle

Hot Wheels: Where Did the Brand of Children’s Favorite Cars Come From?

Alejandro Vizzuett
lifestyle

Block after Block: The Story of How the LEGO Empire Was Forged

Alejandro Vizzuett
lifestyle

Barbie: The World’s Most Beloved Doll with an Unconventional History

Alejandro Vizzuett
lifestyle

Tonya Harding: The Messed-Up Story of the Pollemic Skater

Lizbeth García
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with 19-year-old model Eden Polani, and the theory that he prefers women under 25 was once again talked about.

Apparently, Leonardo DiCaprio is already realizing his strange pattern of choosing women under 25 as partners and conquests at almost 50 years of age. After being photographed with 19-year-old Israeli model Eden Polani, internet users shouted to the skies, saying that the actor is increasingly lowering the age range which is already quite problematic.

After the controversy of the viral photo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Eden Polani during Ebony Riley’s album release party in Los Angeles, ‘someone’ jumped to his defense to deny rumors that she is his new girlfriend. According to E! News and People, a source close to the actor, who was supposedly at the same event, said that the photo was a ‘coincidence,’ as they simply coincided at that moment and sat next to each other.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“It just so happens that Leo and Eden were sitting next to each other at the party and were in the same group. Just because Leo might be talking or sitting with a girl doesn’t mean he’s dating her,” she said.

So far, neither the actor nor the model has spoken to clarify the rumors; however, the whole world already has them in its sights. Before the controversy, the Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood actor was seen attending several events alone, such as Spotify’s Best New Artist Party on February 2 and The Chainsmokers’ “Party For No Reason” party a day later.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Still, although things might’ve been clarified by this close friend, the problem remains. I mean, he was already an adult when Titanic came out and he keeps dating women born that same year! The thing is, we’ve normalized these predator behaviors in our favorite stars for some reason, and the fact that the actor keeps dating women half his age while we just laugh at the memes also shows how messed up we are as a society.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Podría interesarte
Tags:CelebritiesCelebrity CultureLeonardo DiCaprio
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING