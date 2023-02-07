‘Titanic’ Is Older than Leonardo Dicaprio’s Girlfriend and It’s Not Right

The 48-year-old actor was spotted with a 19-year-old model, proving once again the theory that he prefers women under 25.

Somebody needs to stop Leonardo Dicaprio ASAP! Apparently, the Titanic actor doesn’t mind being singled out on social networks for preferring women younger than 25 years old at almost 50 years old, and neither for going from bad to worse by conquering Eden Polani, who is only 19 years old.

After the rumors of dating Victoria Lamas, 23, the actor was spotted at the launch party of the new EP of singer Ebony Riley with his new conquest, Israeli model Eden Polani, 19. The two were on what appeared to be a date, so rumors of her being his new girlfriend are running rampant. And I’m sure you’re thinking, ‘well, he is famous, rich, and handsome,’ but the reality this is very problematic and still quite normalized.

Little is said about older people with younger partners whenever the latter is considered an adult. Sometimes part of society even ‘applauds’ it; however, it is more serious than it may seem, and the actor of Once upon a time in Hollywood should start changing his toxic dating traits.

While the age of majority in the United States is 18 years in 47 states and the District of Columbia, Alabama, Delaware, and Nebraska it is 19, while in Mississippi is 21 years. On the other hand, in Israel, where the model comes from, the age of the majority is 18. However, this isn’t only about a legal number but about an abuse of power Dicaprio seems too comfortable to live with despite the backlash he’s received.

Who Is Eden Polani?

Leonardo Dicaprio’s alleged new girlfriend was born in Israel but is currently living in Los Angeles, where she is growing her career as a model with the agency ITM Models. On her Instagram account, you can see some of Eden Polanyi’s work in some European countries like Paris or London, as well as her participation in famous publications like Glamour and Kult.

Backlash on Social Media

The news sparked several internet users who pointed out Leo DiCaprio’s fixation on dating underage women. When Titanic came out, DiCaprio’s current girlfriend was still six years away from being born.

“I’m pretty flexible on the age difference thing to a certain extent, but DiCaprio’s is just sickening,” one user shared. “Leonardo DiCaprio is a predator in his late 50s... Even if he were dating a 30-year-old woman, he’d still be 20 years older than she is. Men who go down that road know that grown women see right through their maladjusted asses,” someone added.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

