Liam Hemsworth Might’ve Proceeded Legally against Miley for ‘Flowers’

Liam Hemsworth would be furious about the reactions to Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers.”

Liam Hemsworth couldn’t stand Miley Cyrus’ success with the release of “Flowers” and is reportedly preparing a lawsuit against his ex-wife because apparently, he was the only one who didn’t like one of the best songs of 2023.

Miley Cyrus knew how to vent through her music, and it was a hit! The self-love and empowerment felt in the “Flowers” song are undeniable and fit perfectly with that feeling that everyone with a broken heart willing to move over keeps in their heart. Well, except Liam Hemsworth.

Did Liam Hemsworth Sue Miley Cyrus for ‘Flowers?”

She didn’t say it per se, but it wasn’t necessary either; Miley Cyrus wrote “Flowers” to close the cycle and the pain she lived after her divorce, something that the actor didn’t like at all. However, the song got quite significant power in the emotional area and also within the industry, as the singer was positioned in the first places of popularity; of course, she has it well deserved!

According to several international media, Liam Hemsworth is suing Miley Cyrus for defamation after the success of “Flowers,” as the actor allegedly claims that after its release he was an easy target for people’s hatred and negativity, which almost caused him to lose his contract in The Witcher.

The negative comments towards Liam were not a good letter of introduction for the series and his incorporation into it, so the producers would have thought a lot about the idea of changing their minds and discarding him from the cast.

Let’s remember that Liam Hemsworth did not pronounce himself before the release of one of Miley’s most important songs, however, it was quite obvious that a great controversy would be surrounding him and, of course, the rejection by the fans of his ex-wife (and those who are not too).

The only one to react to Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” within the Hemsworth family was Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth’s wife, who said she loved the song and her friend was free to do whatever she wanted and revealed that she no longer has any contact with the singer.

“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus was released precisely on the day of the actor’s 33rd birthday, January 13, 2023, and immediately became a trend because, in addition to revealing how self-love was the factor that helped her overcome her stormy relationship, the singer really composed a great masterpiece that possesses lyrics with which it is inevitable not to identify ourselves. On the other hand, let’s remember that “Flowers” could be a reply to Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man,” a song that Liam Hemsworth dedicated to Miley when they were still together.

So far, neither Miley Cyrus nor Liam Hemsworth has clarified if the subject of the lawsuit is true, but if so, it is a clear sign that the actor couldn’t bear his ex-wife’s success and hasn’t learned how to deal with the actions he had in the past and that the song made him remember.

Story written in Spanish by Kate Nateras in Cultura Colectiva

