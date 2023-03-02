Lily Collins Opened Up about Enduring a Violent Relationship; Many of Us Can Relate

The actress’ ex offended and manipulated her, to the point of making her feel ‘small.’

How many times have we ignored certain things because we think we are in love or feel that we don’t deserve more... ‘Endure’ is a verb that should not exist in our lives because we are not made for that, we come to succeed, to love and be loved, to be heard, and not to be labeled as ‘crazy’ when we express ourselves.

Lilly Collins is one of the thousands of women in the world who have experienced firsthand a violent relationship, or what they now make up by saying that it is something ‘toxic.’ Just like many of us, the actress wanted her ‘prince charming’ to stay by her side forever, no matter what, not even giving up her essence to become a puppet who only knew how to say ‘yes.’

Lily Collins’ Violence Experience

The celebrity shared that when she was a teenager she had a boyfriend whom she thought she loved as she had never loved before; however, the feeling was not reciprocated. He was a manipulative, controlling person who told her how to act, dress, and even who to be.

“He chose me (...) I just wanted to be what he wanted me to be: ‘Do this, don’t do that, this you can wear, this you can’t.” He was a manipulator, a controller who told her how to act, dress, and even who to be. It was emotional control and abuse,” she once recounted on Glennon Doyle’s We can do the hard thing podcast.

She was confused. On the one hand, her heart was pounding with the hope that “he will change because he loves me,” but her body was screaming at her that this was not her place.

The Emily in Paris star explained that the violence in their relationship was escalating, and she began to experience physical changes such as bad skin, panic attacks, and even kidney infections. It’s amazing the damage one person can cause to another, especially if it’s the one you open your heart to and dedicate part of your life to.

Lily Collins didn’t know how to talk about what she was going through, but it was getting worse every day. There was “a lot of verbal and emotional abuse, where he made me feel small. He would use nasty words to refer to my outfit, even calling me a wh***e”

It's amazing the damage one person can cause to another, especially if it's the one you open your heart to and dedicate part of your life to. Lily Collins didn't know how to talk about what she was going through, but it was getting worse every day. There was "a lot of verbal and emotional abuse, where he made me feel small."

Fortunately, the actress realized that her ex-partner’s actions were not normal, so she asked for help from professionals. “The only positive thing was the ripple effect it caused in me, and that I asked for psychological help because I needed to talk about it, I had a lot of anger.”

Some say that ‘time heals everything’ and probably one can feel better, learn even from the worst things, and most importantly, recognize the great value of each one as a person; however, there are wounds that when remembering how they were made, come to hurt again. “I realized that I still feel it, even though it’s been ten years (...) it still triggers an alarm and fear that transports me back to that moment, even though I have a healthy relationship now,” Collins said.

A New Chance at Love

Yes, it is not easy to start over and give love a new chance, because the fear of the same thing happening is always present, but it is not impossible. The ‘right’ person is the one who loves, respects, trusts, supports, and with whom you can be yourself.

Lily Collins is an extraordinary woman who worked hard to regain that self-love that was taken away from her, now she lives in love with a beautiful love who truly values her and loves her as she deserves. In September 2021, the actress married Charlie McDowell, assuring that she has never felt so fulfilled and happy. “What started as a fairy tale is now my reality forever.”

Story written in Spanish by Nayeli Párraga in Cultura Colectiva

