Millionaire husband and a podcast: Lindsay Lohan’s renewed life in Dubai

After disappearing from the spotlight for some years, the actress has found the peace of mind she needed in her new lifestyle.

Lindsay Lohan, our favorite ‘Mean Girl’ left the parties behind to become a businesswoman, and she looks happier than ever. Some time ago, she announced through her Instagram profile her wedding with Bader Shammas, her Lebanese boyfriend, and a great promise of finance, whom Lindsay considers “her life, her family, and her future.”

In the past couple of years, The Parent Trap star has started new projects such as creating couture fashion pieces, launching her line of cosmetics and candles, and has even let us see more of her showing she’s way much more than just a beauty blogger.

The actress who continued in the acting world with her appearance in the series Sick Note, her collaboration with singer-songwriter Chor Overstreet in the comedy Christmas in Wonderland, among many more projects with Netflix, Prime, and the big screen, decided to leave her residence in London and move to Dubai in 2018.

According to her statements, she needed to get away from Hollywood, so she settled in the United Arab Emirates, where she keeps producing her podcast The Lohdown, where she interviews personalities from various fields and talks, especially about lifestyle issues.

It seems that life in the skyscrapers and his low profile on the most expensive artificial island in the world have given her real moments of love, calm, and time to reconnect with her powerful entrepreneurial side.

Marriage with a millionaire

Lohan had a secret wedding with Shammas last July 2 which she shared with her fans through social networks. She expressed how happy she is being with the millionaire businessman, who is an assistant vice president at the banking firm Credit Suisse, whom she met in Dubai.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this every day,” the actress wrote.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

