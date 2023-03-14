Lindsay Lohan is Going to Be a Mom! She Announced Her First Pregnancy on Social Media

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shamas, according to an announcement she made on social media.

Big news for Lindsay Lohan! The Parent Trap star is expecting her first child. Through social media, the star announced that she and her husband, Bader Shamas, will become parents of their first child together.

“We are blessed and excited,” the actress wrote on Instagram, alongside an image of a baby onesie with the caption “coming soon.” The news was also confirmed by the couple to TMZ.

“We are so excited for the arrival of the newest member of our family, and for the arrival of this new chapter in our lives!” the celebrities indicated through a statement.

The news had already been rumored since last month when Lohan was photographed wearing baggy clothes, very different from her usual outfits.

The couple married last year, and announced their marriage on her birthday, after dating for almost two years and getting engaged in November 2021.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

Story written in Spanish by Alex Vizzuet in Cultura Colectiva

