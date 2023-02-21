Identity Mystery: A Polish Woman’s Claims to Be Madeleine McCann

Nearly 16 years after the disappearance of little Madeleine McCann, a woman who believes to be the young girl contacted the parents to make a DNA test.

In 2007, three-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared mysteriously in a hotel resort in Portugal. She was on vacation with her parents and siblings in Praia da Luz, in the south of the country. The case made headlines around the world, and to this day, the whereabouts of the little girl, who would now be almost an adult, are unknown. But now a Polish young woman claims to be Madeleine McCann and is demanding a DNA test to prove it.

Madeleine Beth McCann disappeared on May 3, 2007. It made headlines around the world and has been one of the most highly publicized missing persons cases in modern history. At one point, the Portuguese police concluded that Madeleine had passed in an accident and that her parents were trying to cover it up. However, the theory was discarded the following year due to a lack of evidence.

Since she disappeared, there have been multiple reported sightings of the little girl, who would now be 19 years old. To this day, Madeleine McCann’s whereabouts remain unknown. Among many speculations, more than three decades after her disappearance, it is a woman who is leading the news about the case, as she claims to be the girl who disappeared never to be seen again.

Julia Faustyna Wandelt Claims to be Madeleine McCann

On a recently created Instagram account, a 21-year-old woman named Julia Faustyna Wandelt claims to be Madeleine McCann. She asked to speak with Kate and Gerry McCann, Madeleine’s parents, to submit to a DNA test. According to her claims on Instagram, Kate, and Gerry have already agreed. However, there has been no official confirmation about this so far.

“I think I can be Madeleine,” she writes on her profile. “I need a DNA test. Police investigators from UK and Poland try to ignore me. I will tell my story in posts here. Help me.”

The young woman believes that she could be Madeleine McCann, the British girl who disappeared in Praia da Luz. Among some of the clues that lead her to believe that she is Kate and Gerry’s daughter are physical similarities, such as a spot in her right eye and a small dimple on her cheek.

Wandelt also claims that she looked very similar to an image generated by authorities in the search for Madeleine, one that showed what she might look like. The young Polish woman points out characteristics such as the shape and spacing of the teeth, as well as moles, freckles, and hair color.

Julia claims to have been a victim of Christian Brueckner, whom she vaguely remembers from a childhood vacation, and who is one of the main suspects in the Madeleine McCann case. Brueckner is currently in prison in Germany.

People all over the internet are commenting that even if she’s not Madeleine McCann, it’s clear that she might’ve been the victim of kidnapping and should be helped out to find her real identity either way.





























