Madonna Ignores Backlash and Shares a Passionate Kiss with Her Young Boyfriend

Madonna’s new boyfriend, Josh Popper, is 35 years younger than her.

Madonna has shown on several occasions that she doesn’t care about what people may think about her life. The same happened with her new partner, who is 35 years younger than her. Just last year, the Queen of Pop openly declared herself gay and ended her love story with Andrew Darnell. However, in recent days, the 64-year-old singer was captured being very affectionate with a new boyfriend.

He is the 29-year-old boxer Josh Popper, who spread the first images with the famous singer, raising suspicions about a possible romance. Madonna decided it was time to reveal the love she has for her new partner, and with a passionate kiss, confirmed their relationship.

Through an Instagram story, the “Like a Virgin” singer shared a photograph where she appears kissing Josh Popper while wearing matching black outfits that covered almost their entire body and face. At the bottom of the image, she added the phrase: “Party assassins,” which makes us think that it is a reminder that she is enjoying her new relationship with the boxer to the fullest.

Who Is Josh Popper, Madonna’s New Boyfriend?

Josh Popper, 29 years old, was born in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. He always liked sports, so he decided to open his gym, leaving behind his previous job where he sold life insurances. For many years, the athlete played football and then tried, without success, to qualify for two NFL teams. After the rejection, the young man abandoned this dream and focused on his business. Now, his name appears on magazine covers for supposedly being the Queen of Pop’s new boyfriend.

Story written in Spanish by Nayeli Párraga in Cultura Colectiva





