The Mandela Effect, why we remember things that never happened

Have you ever had to admit that something you were fiercely convinced never really happened? You are not the only one. It’s a fact: no one is exempt from having their own mind play tricks on them, and some of them come to resemble paranormal events.

This phenomenon, which is neither bad memory nor creative ingenuity, has been called the Mandela effect. Why? A few years ago, in 2010 to be exact, the belief spread that Nelson Mandela had died in the 80s of the last century when he was in prison. There were even comments from those who claimed to remember details of that event. The truth is that despite these “memorable memoirs”, Mandela died in 2013, having been the first black president of his country.

But how is it that there were people who remembered the funeral of the activist and philanthropist Mandela? There are specialists of the paranormal who have shared their speculations about this type of “collective forgetfulness”. Fiona Broome is one of these personalities immersed in pseudoscience.

Experiencing the Matrix bug

Broome and others argue that this effect is something akin to the “Matrix error”; that is, that the Mandela effect evidences historical changes made by “time travelers.” Certainly, this has not been scientifically proven, but it is no less disturbing.

On the other hand, from the point of view of psychology, there is something called “false memory” (a rhetorical oxymoron, but also a common experience). It is possible that, as a result of certain social changes, we unconsciously fabricate memories, weave figurations, and take them for granted.

Slipping through parallel universes

In reality, the Mandela Effect is complex and may be prudent to accept that it, as another conspirative theory, is due to the fact that we “slip”, even without fully realizing it, through parallel universes, but the differences between each of them are minimal; therefore, the imprecision of memory is not entirely unreasonable.

What is clear is that there is no pure memory, nor 100% reliable memories; the mind adds figurations, sometimes without asking us.

Story originally published in Ecoosfera

