Mariah Carey tried to become the ‘Queen of Christmas’... but was epically rejected

By:
Gabriela Castillo
 - November 17, 2022

Gabriela Castillo
Jack Skellington also tried to proclaim himself the ‘King of Christmas’... and we know how that turned out.

Since she released “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” almost 30 years ago, Mariah Carey has become the unofficial Queen of Christmas. Her Christmas anthem invariably plays every year in most of the world. In 2021; however, the singer took the title very seriously and tried to patent herself as the “Queen of Christmas” to sell products related to her brand. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, though, denied her request.

It was last year when the 52-year-old singer applied to market the “Queen of Christmas” moniker and other options such as “Princess of Christmas” and “QOC.” But with only a month to go until the 2022 holiday season, Mariah Carey received the sad news that she will not be the official Queen of Christmas. Just like Jack Skellington in The Nightmare Before Christmas, the movie credited to Tim Burton, she tried to take over the holiday... and failed epically.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the most profitable Christmas carol

Even if you’re the grinchiest of grinches and the scroogest of scrooges, you’ve probably heard that catchy tune while walking the supermarket aisles in search of a frozen turkey (or any other seasonal snack). Along with all of Michael Bublé's Christmas albums, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” plays in every nook and cranny as Christmas approaches. And it’s one of the Christmas songs that has made her the most money: more than $2 million a year, approximately, in royalties alone.

Mariah Carey earned close to $60 million from that song alone. Her life could be solved by that track alone, without the need for twelve other studio albums, two Christmas albums, a soundtrack, a live album, four compilation albums, an EP, and a remix album. When it was released in 1994, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” became one of his biggest hits: it reached the top spot in Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Portugal, Sweden, and, of course, the United States. The song is one of the best-selling singles of all time (but that, sadly, is not enough to be the queen of Christmas).

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Tags:christmasSongsMusic HistoryCelebritiesMariah Carey
