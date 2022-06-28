Mary Mara, actress of ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Lost’, found dead in a river

The actress’ body was found in a river near the Canadian border. It seems it was all an accident.

The unfortunate death of the 61-year-old American actress Mary Mara has been reported. According to information from New York authorities, the woman was found dead in what appears to be a drowning accident.

Mary’s body was discovered Sunday morning, June 26, at about 8:10 a.m. by emergency services in Cape Vincent, New York, according to a press release from the State Police.

State Police, firefighters, and an ambulance responded to the call for a reported suspected drowning in the St. Lawrence River near the Canadian border.

‘The victim’s body showed no signs of foul play and was transported to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office,’ authorities reported.

According to the preliminary investigation, the actress died of drowning while swimming in the river, which is on the U.S.-Canadian border, but an autopsy is being conducted to officially confirm the cause of her death.

‘Mary was one of the best actresses I have ever known,’ her representative, Craig Dorfman, told Us Weekly in a statement. ‘I still remember seeing her on stage in 1992 at Mad Forest Off-Broadway. She was electric, funny, and a real person. Everyone loved her. We will miss her.

Who is Mary Mara?

Mary Mara is an actress known for her great work on such series as “ER: Emergency Room,” “Nash Bridges,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”, “Nip/Tuck” and her participation in other TV shows.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva News

