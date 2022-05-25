From Matthew McConaughey to Amanda Gorman: celebrities who urged gun regulations after the Uvalde shooting

These celebrities and politicians raised their voices and urged legislators to stop theses atrocious acts of violence.
Tuesday, May 24th will go down in history as one of the most atrocious days in U.S history. Two teachers and 19 children were killed at Robb Elementary Scholl in the small city of Uvalde, Texas. The suspect of such an act was an 18-year-old who lost his life at the scene, according to official sources.
Details of how everything happened or why he did such a thing are still unclear. What we know is that most of the victims were aged between 7 and 10 and were assaulted with a semiautomatic rifle.
The incident declared one of the deadliest shootings at a school since 2012′s Sandy Hook Elementary killing, made many raise their voices and ask legislators for a gun regulation to avoid more tragedies like this. These are some of the celebrities who took their power and demanded safer schools and a halt to these types of events that hurt American society.
Matthew McConaughey
A Uvalde native raised his voice to demand action from legislators to prevent these shootings in the future in a long note that clearly reflects his anger and frustration.
The Texan actor called for Americans to “re-evaluate and renegotiate our wants from our needs” and urged them to address these types of events as a matter of urgency since it has become a children’s issue. He also referred to it as an “epidemic we can control” by taking action.
Amanda Gorman
The young poet raised her voice in her own way with a very deep poem that reflects the feelings that surround this event.
Joe Biden
The U.S President gave a powerful speech calling legislators to “stop the carnage” and take action and accountability for one the America’s biggest problems: mass shootings. He later went to the official Twitter account to highlight some of the quotes from his speech that urges for new laws to prevent this types of shootings.
Steve Kerr
The Warriors coach decided to leave basketball talk for some other time and, in a pre-game conference, he gave a powerful speech saying he is tired of keeping minutes of silence and tired of the inaction to stop these types of shootings.
Selena Gómez
The texan singer went to her Twitter account to raise awareness of school’s safety.
Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris urged legislators to discuss and pass gun safety laws and to take a stand against gun lobbying, which has made regulations difficult to pass.
Taylor Swift
The singer retweeted Steve Kerr’s speech as a way of support to the victims.
Senator Chris Murphy
One of the most powerful speeches given at the capitol was this of Senator Chris Murphy who urged his peers to work and pass laws that could prevent further mass shootings.
Jill Biden
The First Lady’s message was short but concise and strong.
Hillary Clinton
The politician urged legislators to find the will to stop gun violence.
The Kardashians
Khloe, Kourtney, and even Kris Jenner raised their voices through their Instagram accounts asking for more regulations to stop more children and innocent people from suffering these kinds of violent acts.
