From Matthew McConaughey to Amanda Gorman: celebrities who urged gun regulations after the Uvalde shooting

These celebrities and politicians raised their voices and urged legislators to stop theses atrocious acts of violence.

Tuesday, May 24th will go down in history as one of the most atrocious days in U.S history. Two teachers and 19 children were killed at Robb Elementary Scholl in the small city of Uvalde, Texas. The suspect of such an act was an 18-year-old who lost his life at the scene, according to official sources.

Details of how everything happened or why he did such a thing are still unclear. What we know is that most of the victims were aged between 7 and 10 and were assaulted with a semiautomatic rifle.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The incident declared one of the deadliest shootings at a school since 2012′s Sandy Hook Elementary killing, made many raise their voices and ask legislators for a gun regulation to avoid more tragedies like this. These are some of the celebrities who took their power and demanded safer schools and a halt to these types of events that hurt American society.

Matthew McConaughey

A Uvalde native raised his voice to demand action from legislators to prevent these shootings in the future in a long note that clearly reflects his anger and frustration.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Texan actor called for Americans to “re-evaluate and renegotiate our wants from our needs” and urged them to address these types of events as a matter of urgency since it has become a children’s issue. He also referred to it as an “epidemic we can control” by taking action.

Amanda Gorman

The young poet raised her voice in her own way with a very deep poem that reflects the feelings that surround this event.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Schools scared to death.

The truth is, one education under desks,

Stooped low from bullets;

That plunge when we ask

Where our children

Shall live

& how

& if — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) May 24, 2022

Joe Biden

The U.S President gave a powerful speech calling legislators to “stop the carnage” and take action and accountability for one the America’s biggest problems: mass shootings. He later went to the official Twitter account to highlight some of the quotes from his speech that urges for new laws to prevent this types of shootings.

These kinds of mass shootings rarely happen elsewhere in the world.



Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with it?



It’s time to turn this pain into action. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2022

It’s just sick that gun manufacturers have spent two decades aggressively marketing assault weapons which make them some of the biggest profits.



For God’s sake, let’s have the courage to stand up to the industry. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2022

Steve Kerr

The Warriors coach decided to leave basketball talk for some other time and, in a pre-game conference, he gave a powerful speech saying he is tired of keeping minutes of silence and tired of the inaction to stop these types of shootings.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Steve Kerr on today's tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas. pic.twitter.com/lsJ8RzPcmC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 24, 2022

Selena Gómez

The texan singer went to her Twitter account to raise awareness of school’s safety.

Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job. If children aren’t safe at school where are they safe? — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 25, 2022

Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris urged legislators to discuss and pass gun safety laws and to take a stand against gun lobbying, which has made regulations difficult to pass.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Our hearts break for the people of Uvalde. Enough is enough. As a nation, we must have the courage to stand up to the gun lobby and fight for sensible gun safety laws to ensure nothing like this happens again. pic.twitter.com/UATBzMwDHK — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 25, 2022

Taylor Swift

The singer retweeted Steve Kerr’s speech as a way of support to the victims.

Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep. https://t.co/Rb5uwSTxty — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2022

Senator Chris Murphy

One of the most powerful speeches given at the capitol was this of Senator Chris Murphy who urged his peers to work and pass laws that could prevent further mass shootings.

Sen. Chris Murphy addressed the Senate floor shortly after news broke of the Texas mass shooting that is believed to have left several elementary school kids dead.



"I am here on this floor, to beg...find a way to pass laws that make this less likely" https://t.co/r6vOrzySQC pic.twitter.com/egbjrWvWPZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 24, 2022

Jill Biden

The First Lady’s message was short but concise and strong.

Lord, enough.



Little children and their teacher.



Stunned. Angry. Heartbroken. — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) May 24, 2022

Hillary Clinton

The politician urged legislators to find the will to stop gun violence.

Thoughts and prayers are not enough.



After years of nothing else, we are becoming a nation of anguished screams.



We simply need legislators willing to stop the scourge of gun violence in America that is murdering our children. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 24, 2022

The Kardashians

Khloe, Kourtney, and even Kris Jenner raised their voices through their Instagram accounts asking for more regulations to stop more children and innocent people from suffering these kinds of violent acts.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

rtgvrtgvrt









Podría interesarte