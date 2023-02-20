Megan Fox Spoke about Her ‘Breakup’ with Machine Gun: ‘They Need to Let That Story Die’

Megan Fox reopened her Instagram to speak about her alleged breakup with Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox returns to social media amid rumors of separation from Machine Gun Kelly. The actress and the musician have become one of the favorite celebrity couples, but it is no secret that their love has been extremely intense, and they have faced rumors of separation and infidelity on several occasions.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in January 2022 after a year and a half of dating. The musician sealed his love for the actress with a pair of rings joined by a kind of magnet, with an emerald and a diamond to represent the birthstones of both, intertwined in two magnetic bands of thorns that come together like two halves of the same soul, forming a heart... and now fans are only expecting the wedding, but it could already be canceled.

Megan Fox Returns to Social Media Amid Rumors of Separation from Machine Gun Kelly

After the actress posted a mysterious message and deleted her Instagram account, rumors began to circulate that the couple was going through a separation due to the musician’s alleged infidelities. However, sources close to Megan and Machine Gun claimed that they had spent the entire Super Bowl weekend together and that probably they just had a fight.

Neither of the two celebrities had clarified the controversy surrounding them... until now, as Megan Fox returned to her Instagram account and addressed all the doubts that have arisen in the last few days.

“There was never any ‘cheating’ so any other interpretation of the facts is inaccurate. While I appreciate the interest, I have to clarify that nothing happened. My family and I are happy and healthy and are grateful for the support we have received. But stop trying to paint me as anything other than what I am. I am just a human being who is going through a difficult time,” wrote the actress.

Additionally, Megan Fox archived all her previous posts and unfollowed all the accounts she had before, leaving her count at zero. She also caused drama by following Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, and Eminem (Machine Gun Kelly’s archenemy).

Machine Gun and His Guitarist

After rumors of separation from Megan Fox, rumors emerged that the musician had been involved in a romance with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd, but this information has been discarded following the actress’s post.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva.

