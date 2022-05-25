Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas, was admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke

Meghan Markle’s controversial father was hoping to see his daughter and grandkids at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Thomas Markle, who has been known for his controversial comments that tend to be always throwing shade at his daughter, Meghan, and husband Prince Harry, was reported to have suffered a stroke this week.

According to a close friend, and podcast collaborator, Markle, who is 77 years old, had fallen days before the incident in Rosarito, Mexico, where he resides. On Monday, he started feeling pains at his home, and paramedics were called to assist him. According to his friend Karl Larsen, Thomas Markle crossed the border and was rushed into a hospital in Chula Vista California.

At the moment, Markle is unable to speak and is still under medical supervision. However, as Larsen explained, “he is a man who’s already had heart problems and he wasn’t feeling too good.”

Meghan Markle’s sister, Samantha, declared that her father “is recovering in the hospital.” She also asked the media for privacy, “he just needs peace and rest.” She took things even further saying her father’s well-being has been jeopardized by Meghan’s attitude towards him. In her words:

“It’s a travesty how much he’s been tortured and how much he’s had to go through thanks to my sister’s disregard the past few years. That is unforgivable.”

Thomas Markle had declared that he was planning on attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next week. According to Markle, he wanted to “meet Prince Charles and thank him for walking my daughter down the aisle, and also to meet and talk with him because I think we have a lot in common now. We’ve pretty much both been ghosted by our children.”

In one of his latest controversial comments attacking his daughter and son-in-law, Thomas Markle said the Sussexes had been rude for not taking Archie and Lilibet Diana with them on their last visit to the Queen so she could meet them:

“It was very rude and the wrong thing to do. It makes no sense at all…I don’t know if it’s Meghan or if it’s Harry but the Queen should have every right to see her great-grandchildren and I should have the right to see my grandchildren.”

