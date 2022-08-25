Meghan and Harry add a new member to the family! They adopted a mistreated beagle

The Dukes of Sussex adopted an elderly beagle that was being mistreated at a medical research facility.

A new member will be joining the Sussex family at their home in Montecito California, and we are not talking about a new royal baby, but rather an adopted beagle that went from rags to royalty.

Harry and Meghan adopted a 7-year-old beagle dog called Mamma Mia that was amongst the rescued dogs from a facility that bred animals for medical practices and that lived in extremely awful and inhumane conditions.

According to Shannon Keith, an animal rights attorney who runs the Beagle Freedom Project, it was the Duchess who called her personally to request and adoption of one of the 4,000 beagles she rescued.

At first, Keith says, she wasn’t aware of whom she was talking to and got to a point where she believed was speaking to Megan Fox.

“She calls on my cell with no Caller ID and says, ‘Hey Shannon, this is Meghan. We talked for 30 minutes, and I thought, ‘Is this Megan Fox?’”, said Keith to Los Angeles Times.

Shannon Keith runs a nonprofit organization that rescued most of the beagles that lived in inhumane conditions at an Envigo research facility, a company that uses dogs for medical experiments. Keith also rescues and shelters cats, pigs, horses, rabbits, goats, and sheep, most of which were used in laboratory testing.

The instant connection

Right after the call, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a visit to the shelter to take with them their new family member. At first, Shannon thought they would take a puppy, but instead choose one of the older beagles.

“The Duchess is holding Mia and was like, ‘We’re adopting her,’” Keith said. “She was like ‘No, we don’t want a Christmas puppy. … We want ones we can help who are older.’”

The visit to the shelter was confirmed by the LA Times via a Duke’s spokeswoman and it was kept private, away from photographs or pr maneuvers. Only two guards join Meghan and Harry.

Mia had been transported with her eight newborn babies from Maryland, where the dogs had been taken after their rescue.

What happened with Envigo beagles

A few weeks ago, the Department of Justice raided an Envigo plant where they kept thousands of beagles bred for medical experiments. Among the nightmarish conditions, they found were dogs with severe and untreated medical issues, insufficient food, and being housed in filthy conditions. The dogs were sometimes being fed moldy food, and on two occasions, inspectors found live maggots in their food, prosecutors said.

In the facility, beagles were euthanized or left for dead by a meager staff which was a constant violation of the Animal Welfare Act.

After a lawsuit filed in May, Envigo released 4,000 beagles from the plant and shut down operations, transferring the dogs to the Humane Society of the United States to help them look for a home,

As of right now, more than 1,000 people are on a waitlist to adopt a beagle, and most of them are looking for a puppy. But, Shannon takes her time to find the right home for each and every single doggy.

After Harry and Meghan left, Shannon recalls, the Duke of Sussex made a pause and asked if Mia had a favorite toy.

“He’s just like, ‘Well, we can’t leave yet because there’s something in that back house she needs. Does she have a favorite toy or something?’” Keith said.

Harry and Meghan found a box filled with toys, flipped it over, and Mia grabbed a fox toy she had played with during her cross-country trip from Maryland after leaving Envigo.

