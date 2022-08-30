The reason why Meghan is and will continue to be the Duchess of Sussex

This is why Meghan Markle is still the Duchess of Sussex and why she keeps using that title despite leaving the Royal Family.

We all know the story. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would leave their position as working senior members of the Royal Family to seek freedom and financial independence. This meant they would leave their royal duties and would continue to support the Queen from their own trenches.

They moved to California and have been living privately, away from the public eye and from royal engagements. But this does not mean they are no longer the Dukes of Sussex and even, Prince and Princess of the United Kingdom.

Didn’t they resign to their titles?

When Harry and Meghan announced they were leaving their jobs as working senior members of the Royal Family, they also announced that this decision included stopping using “HRH” as part of their titles. This means, they would give away their right to be called His or Her Royal Highness, but they kept the rest of their titles.

The fact that they left their positions as senior working royal members meant they would no longer participate in royal duties on behalf of the Queen or the Crown.

However, they would remain and still support most of the charities and organizations they initially chose and that aligned with their values.

Why is Meghan still a Duchess?

This title was given to Meghan when she married Prince Harry, who received the Dukedom of Sussex as a wedding gift from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. And as such, there are very few possibilities the Queen will strip off Harry of this title.

Even to this day, on the Royal Family website, Meghan is still listed as the Duchess of Sussex and adds that her official titles are Countess of Dumbarton and Baroness Kilkeel as well.

Meghan is also a Princess

Believe it or not, Meghan Markle is a Princess. If it weren’t for the fact that her husband was granted a Dukedom and therefore, she is a Duchess, she would be called Princess of the United Kingdom, just like Kate Middleton.

What happens here is that both women are married to actual Princes, titles that were given as birthright and because they are the sons of the next King of the United Kingdom.

“Of course, Meghan is a princess. She would be styled as Princess Henry if Harry did not have a Dukedom,” royal historian Marlene Koenig told Insider.

Just for you to get a clear picture of this birthright, Harry is listed as “prince” and Meghan as “princess” as their occupation on Archie’s certificate and even on Lilibet’s birth certificate, who was born in California on June 4, 2021, after the couple had stepped back from royal duties.

So yeah, Meghan is still a Duchess and has the right to be called Princess for the simple fact that she is married to a son of the next King of England and because her husband received as a gift the title of Duke from the Queen herself.

