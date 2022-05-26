Meghan Markle visited Uvalde to pay her respects to the school shooting victims

Meghan donated food to a blood drive and laid some flowers in the memorial for the victims.

People have been gathering in Uvalde to help as many ways as possible to the parents and families of the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting, while others visit the place to pay their respects to the students and teachers who perished and one of those was Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan visited Uvalde, Texas not only to lay flowers in memory of the children that were killed but to help the community by donating food at a community center hosting a blood drive.

According to volunteers who spoke to Buzzfeed News, the Duchess arrived without much fuzz. She was wearing a baseball cap, a pair of jeans, and a white shirt. She was wearing a black mask and had her hair down, so no one could easily recognize her at first sight.

At the blood drive, Meghan donated sandwiches, beverages, and desserts for blood donors, according to volunteers.

A spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex said Meghan went to the scene of the Texas school shooting in #Uvalde in a “personal capacity as a mother” as she wanted to offer to condolences and support in person.

“I had no idea who she was. She just was carrying on a conversation like she and I knew each other for years,” volunteer Gloria Contreras, 40, told BuzzFeed News. “We were just talking about, you know, the situation and what happened what we were doing here. I told her about us giving out water to the people and feeding them.”

The Duchess later laid flowers at the memorial for the victims of the elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and 2 teachers.

A Sussex spokesperson confirmed the Duchess’ visit and said that she traveled to Uvalde “in a personal capacity as a mother to offer her condolences and support in person to a community experiencing unimaginable grief.”

Georjean Burnell, one of the volunteers at the place, said that they didn’t even know it was her after she left. “To be honest, we thought she was our neighbor.”

