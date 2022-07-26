Menstrual cup: Things no one tells you when using it for the first time

This menstrual product has become a favorite of many people, but using it is not as simple as it seems.

Since the menstrual cup came into our lives, women and menstruating people have spread the multiple benefits of using them, being the comfort and economic savings they represent, the main arguments of those who have fallen in love with the cup.

There are blogs, TikToks, Twitter threads, and more, which explain the pros of using it; but the wonders that users of the menstrual cup tell you sometimes do not include the warning that getting used to it can be complicated and that it will take several weeks, even months to adapt to it.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

It should be noted that not everyone has the same experience, and if you have decided not to use the cup as your ally during your period, you should not feel guilty.

On the other hand, if you chose this FDA-approved product for your menstrual period, this article has the sole purpose of warning you about some problems or discomforts that may arise, so that you do not despair if you are a novice and are beginning to integrate the cup into your life.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sometimes it hurts to put it in

Although it is designed with a special material so that it can be easily manipulated, sometimes and due to issues such as hormonal problems or changes in the cycle, there is no adequate lubrication, so when inserting it can produce pain, and if you add to this the cramping, it can be a very uncomfortable feeling.

Experts recommend to women who suffer from lubrication problems, as well as to people who have not started their sexual life, that in case of pain when inserting it, it is best to use a lubricant so that it slips easily. Another tip is to wet it before use.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You will stain your underwear

One of the benefits of the cup is that you can use it for up to eight hours without changing it, depending on your vaginal flow or the possibility you have to empty it at a certain time. What no one tells you is that at first getting used to it and mastering the way you insert it so that it fits correctly is a process that takes weeks or months.

In this period of practice, you may have several leaks that end up staining your underwear, so it is advisable that if you are going to leave home and spend a long time outside, take a pad for any emergency to feel safer. You can also carry some spare panties with you.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Of course, when you master the technique to put it on, the cup becomes your best ally and, apart from cramping, those cramps that you feel when you use pads or tampons are almost imperceptible. It can also help you practice sports or wear certain clothes without the risk of staining.

You cannot empty it just anywhere

It is important to note that for health and hygiene reasons, you should not go more than 12 hours without emptying your cup and putting it back inside you. That being said, one of the problems that no one talks about is, that unless you are at home all day, there are times when it is very difficult to change it.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The challenge increases if you are at a concert, in a place that does not have public restrooms, or on the road heading on a trip that will last hours. If you are on that day of the cycle in which the flow is quite abundant, you should consider another option.

As the months go by, you will realize how often you should change it so that you do not suffer leaks that stain your clothes, and thus be able to prevent yourself.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte